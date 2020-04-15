DUBLIN, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marriott's Response and Mitigation plans amid COVID-19: Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines all over the world. The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and the lodging industry is very much impacted.

This report provides insight into the actions Marriott is taking to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19.

Key Highlights

  • Cutting executive staff salaries and furloughing of staff are measures being taking on the personnel side
  • Mariott is suspending brand standard audits and delaying renovations by one year
  • The company is reducing marketing and other investment liabilities
  • So far, the company has retained a high level of pricing discipline

Key Topics Covered

  1. COVID-19 Overview
  2. Impacts for Marriott
  3. What does this mean for Marriott?
  4. Marriott's Response
  5. SWOT Analysis
  6. Future Scenarios

Companies Mentioned

  • Marriott
  • Hilton
  • Accor
  • Hyatt

