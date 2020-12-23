DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Products and Market Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The diagnosis and treatment of sepsis is one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare currently. In the United States, there are around 1.7 million cases of sepsis per year, resulting in approximately 270,000 deaths. Overall, the costs associated with sepsis make it the most expensive condition treated in US hospitals.
This report provides comprehensive information on products in the sepsis market, as well as:
- Sepsis Detection Practice Trends
- Sepsis Related Biomarkers: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Markets for Sepsis-Related Testing
- Mass Spectrometry and Sepsis
- COVID-19 and Sepsis
- Sepsis Testing Products on the Market (Grouped by Technology, POC, AST, Culture/ID, NGS, Host Response, amp-free isothermal or alt, Approval Status)
The diagnosis of sepsis is not straightforward. Blood culture analysis has remained a gold standard, despite the fact that it is typically slow and labor-intensive. The complexity of sepsis and the overlap with infectious diseases causes this field to comprise a very large range of products and technologies. This report takes into consideration the status of sepsis as a disease present within many other diseases. A special section on COVID-19 is included.
This report does cover many of the systems and products that diagnose infectious diseases, with an emphasis on rapid or multiplexed tests; but it does not provide a comprehensive breakdown of products for infectious disease detection. There is also a variety of other tests that are only touched upon, which also may be run depending on the appropriate action - blood gases, bilirubin, creatinine, platelets, etc.
Products from the following companies are considered in this report:
- Abacus Diagnostica
- Abaxis
- Abbott
- Abbott
- Abcam
- Abionic
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Accellix
- Acumen Research Laboratories
- Affinity Biosensors
- Alifax
- Aperiomics
- Assure Tech
- Astrego Diagnostics
- BacterioScan
- Bacteromic (Scope Fluidics)
- BD
- Beckman Coulter
- Biocartis
- BioDirection
- BioFire
- BioInnovation Solutions
- Biolog
- bioMerieux
- BioSense Solutions
- Boditech Med
- Bruker
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Creative Diagnostics
- Curetis
- Curiosity Diagnostics (Scope Fluidics)
- Cytobuoy
- Cytovale
- Day Zero Diagnostics
- DiaSorin
- Diazyme
- DNA Electronics
- EKF Diagnostics
- ELITechGroup Solutions
- Fujirebio
- Fusion Genomics
- GenePOC
- Genmark Dx
- Genomica SAU
- GenSpeed Biotech
- Gentian Diagnostics
- GNA Biosolutions
- GoDx
- Gradientech
- Great Basin Scientific
- Hain Lifescience
- Hardy Diagnostics
- HelixBlind
- Hologic
- Horiba
- iCubate
- Immunexpress
- ImpeDx
- Inflammatix
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Karius
- LeucoDx
- Liofilchem
- Loop Diagnostics
- Luminex
- Lumos Diagnostics
- MBio Diagnostics
- Master Diagnostica
- Medix Biochemica
- Mednition
- MeMed
- Menarini Biosystems
- Meridian Bioscience
- Merlin Diagnostika
- mFluiDx
- MIDI, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Mobidiag
- Mologic
- Molzym
- Momentum Bioscience
- NanoCellect Biomedical
- Nanomix
- Molecular Biology Systems
- Noscendo
- Nova Biomedical
- OnSiteGene
- Ontera
- OpGen
- Orflo
- Orion Diagnostica
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore
- PathoQuest
- PixCell Medical
- PlexBio
- Predigen Diagnostics
- Q-linea AB
- Qiagen
- QuantaMatrix
- Quidel
- QuantuMDx
- Qvella
- Radiometer
- RAMP Biomedical
- Randox Laboratories/ Bosch Healthcare Solutions
- ReanalytixAI
- Roche
- Rosco Diagnostica
- Samsung
- Scanogen
- Seegene
- SeLux Diagnostics
- Sepset Biosciences
- Siemens Healthineers
- Specific Diagnostics
- Spectrum Diagnostics
- Sphingotec
- SpinDiag
- Stat-Diagnostica
- Sysmex
- T2 Biosystems
- Talis Biomedical
- Tangen Biosciences
- TCS Biosciences
- Thermal Gradient
- Thermo
- Torus Biosystems
- Vela Diagnostics
- Velox Biosystems
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Professional Guidelines and Definitions
- SIRS Criteria and Sepsis-1
- Sepsis-2
- Sepsis-3
- Sequential (Sepsis-Related) Organ Failure (Sofa), Qsofa
- Market Considerations
- Figure 1-1: Approximate Sepsis-Related Test Markets (Crp Market for All Applications, Pct Test Market for All Applications, Sepis-Purposed Hais)
Chapter 2: Testing of Host Response
- Table 2-1: Top Biomarkers Used in Sepsis
- Procalcitonin (Pct)
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- CRP
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Lactate
- Cytokines
- Rna, Mrna, Microrna (Mirna)
- Proadrenomedullin (Proadm)
- D-Dimer
- Multi-Marker Approaches
Chapter 3: Pathogen Detection/ Identification and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
- Multiplex Molecular Assays
- Multiplex Molecular Assays Used for Sepsis
- Table 3-1: Multiplex Molecular Assays Used for Sepsis
- Mass Spectrometry Achieving Popularity
- Wide Selection of Products for Microbe Id, Ast
- Table 3-2: Selected Mass Spectrometry Products Used for Microbial Id and Ast
- Table 3-3: Systems and Products for Bacterial Culture, Staining, Incubation
Chapter 4: Covid-19 and Sepsis
- Covid-19 and Overlap With Sepsis
Chapter 5: Major Sepsis-Related Products on the Market
- Table 5-1: Sepsis Products on the Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exiinu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716