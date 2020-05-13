DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 US Virology and Bacteriology Market for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares and Segment Forecasts by Test, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a strategic analysis of major business opportunities emerging in the infectious disease testing market during the next five years. The report examines key US market trends; reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for over 100 infectious disease tests by assay, and market segment; provides test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy); profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.
This comprehensive report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding microbiology testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.
Microbiology testing is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry, and the greatest challenge facing suppliers during this decade. Among the main driving forces is continuing spread of AIDS, which remains the world's major health threat and a key factor contributing to the rise of opportunistic infections; threat of bioterrorism; advances in molecular diagnostic technologies; and a wider availability of immunosuppressive drugs.
Although for some infections the etiology is still a mystery, while for others the causative microorganisms are present in minute concentrations long before the occurrence of first clinical symptoms, recent advances in genetic engineering and detection technologies are creating exciting opportunities for highly sensitive, specific and cost-effective products.
Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
- Emerging opportunities for new instrumentation, reagents kits, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for decentralized testing products.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report
AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Carbapenemase, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Legionella, Lyme Disease, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, Norovirus, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Sales and market shares of major suppliers by individual test and country.
- Volume and sales forecasts for over 100 infectious disease assays by country, individual test and market segment:
Hospitals
Blood Banks
Commercial/Private Laboratories
Physician Offices/Group Practices
Public Health Laboratories
- Test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy).
- Review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers by country.
Current and Emerging Products
- In-depth examination of over 100 major diseases, including their etiology, current diagnostic tests, vaccines, drugs and market needs.
- Review of major analyzers used for infectious disease testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.
Technology Review
- Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody, immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential applications for infectious disease testing.
- Global listings of companies developing or marketing infectious disease diagnostic products by individual test.
Competitive Assessments
- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako
