Class of 2021

 By Global Summits Institute

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Summits Institute presents the 2021 Class of Doctor-To-Doctor World's Top 100. The honorary recognition is an achievement award for exceptional services rendered to the arts and sciences of the healthcare professions. The Global Summits Institute is a preeminent peer-to-peer organization in recognizing leading doctors in dentistry, optometry, pharmacy, chiropractic, surgery, and other medical specialties who exemplify clinical excellence, innovation, research, organizational leadership, and entrepreneurship in serving humanity and advancing the global healthcare industry.

Each member had been nominated by their peers and selected by a committee of their colleagues. Renowned clinicians, experts, key opinion leaders, surgeons, researchers, executives, innovators, and specialists from all inhabited continents were represented. 100 doctors were ratified.

Top100Doc.com

For media inquiries, publishing rights, participation as an organization or for more information about the honorary recognitions or the Global Summits Institute, please email info@Top100Doc.com or visit Facebook:@GlobalSummits

