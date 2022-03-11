Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021: Global Life & Health Insurance M&A in 2020 Rebounding from Covid-19 in the United States" report from Conning, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis covers acquisitions of insurers, distributors, and insurance service providers. This is a companion study to the review of global property and casualty M&A. Transactions covered include operating companies as well as selected reinsurance transactions involving the acquisition of legacy business.

The study also identifies salient drivers and themes in the M&A record.

Changes in M&A drivers and themes reflect broader trends in the industry, at management teams, and at stakeholders. M&A activity is a useful leading indicator of broader industry trends.

It is, therefore, instructive for strategically minded planners at insurers, brokers, and for investors to follow developing M&A activity, dynamics, and themes for insights into market segments.

The analysis is based on a global database of publicly announced transactions, supplemented by direct communication with acquirers whose acquisitions are not publicly announced.

Key Topics Covered

Insurance M&A Market Overview

  • Overview
  • Key M&A Drivers in 2020
  • Key M&A Themes in 2020
  • 2021 Outlook

Life-Annuity Insurance M&A

  • Year in Review
  • The Year Ahead

Health Insurance/Managed Care M&A

  • Overview
  • Key Drivers: 2020
  • Key Themes: 2020
  • Key Health and Managed Care Transactions: 2020
  • Year in Review
  • The Year Ahead

Insurance Distribution and Services Sectors M&A

  • Largest Life-Annuity and Health Distribution & Service Transactions
  • Distribution and Service M&A Drivers
  • Life-Annuity Distribution and Services M&A
  • Health Distribution and Services M&A

Companies Mentioned

  • Intact Financial
  • KKR & Co
  • Farmers Group
  • Allstate
  • Fidelity National Financial
  • Empower Retirement
  • Singapore Life Pte
  • MetLife
  • KB Financial group
  • Sampo
  • FGL Holdings
  • Metropolitan Casualty Insurance Co
  • Aviva Singapore
  • AXA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xk4awu

Source: Conning, Inc

