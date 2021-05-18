NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The importance of health care quality and patient safety continues to be at the forefront of providing medical care. It is essential that health care providers and administrators demonstrate their expertise and commitment to health care quality and safety. In addition to concerns about patient safety, inappropriate services, and unnecessary readmissions, the rising costs of health care and its impact on families and business all solidify the need for Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) Certification.
ABQAURP has chosen Prometric as its new test development and delivery partner for its HCQM Certification Exam, working together to deliver secure, high-quality exams to health care professionals through Prometric's global test center network and remote assessment platform, ProProctor™.
Realizing what a hectic time it is for health care professionals around the world, ABQAURP strives to make certification accessible, therefore the HCQM Application deadline has been extended to June 30, 2021. ABQAURP humbly thanks you for your tireless efforts during this unprecedented time. The 2021 HCQM Exam will be administered from June 1 through September 30, 2021. The ProProctor remote testing platform allows candidates to test anywhere, at any time.
Dr. Nick Paslidis, ABQAURP Chairman of the Board, states, "Physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals throughout the world are now able to sit for ABQAURP's HCQM Certification Examination. We encourage health care professionals worldwide to be recognized for their commitment to value-driven, quality care by earning the CHCQM® (Certified in Health Care Quality Management) credential."
Health care leaders can enhance their HCQM credential with additional sub-specialty certifications in the following categories:
- Case Management
- Managed Care
- Patient Safety / Risk Management
- Physician Advisor (Physicians Only)
- Transitions of Care
- Workers' Compensation
The HCQM Examination and Physician Advisor Sub-Specialty are endorsed by the American College of Physician Advisors. HCQM Certification and the physician advisor sub-specialty align with ACPA's mission to promote and expand the prominent role of the Physician Advisor in today's rapidly changing health care environment through education, certification, mentorship, and collaboration; as well as ABQAURP's mission to improve the overall quality of health care provided to the public.
Prepare now for the 2021 HCQM Examination! ABQAURP is accepting applications through June 30th for the HCQM Test Window that will be open from June 1 through September 30, 2021.
Visit the ABQAURP website at: http://www.abqaurp.org/Certification or call (800) 998-6030 to learn how HCQM Certification can validate your experience and set you apart from the rest!
About ABQAURP
Celebrating over 40 years of excellence in Health Care Quality Management and Patient Safety, ABQAURP is a premier professional association providing Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) certification, ACCME-accredited continuing medical education, and membership to health care professionals worldwide. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.
About the ABQAURP and ACPA Alliance
ABQAURP and ACPA formed the alliance to offer the first Physician Advisor sub-specialty for the HCQM certification. HCQM Certification and the physician advisor sub-specialty align with ACPA's mission to promote and expand the prominent role of the Physician Advisor in today's rapidly changing health care environment through education, certification, mentorship, and collaboration; as well as ABQAURP's mission to improve the overall quality of health care provided to the public.
Barbara Thomas, ABQAURP, 800-998-6030, certification@abqaurp.org
