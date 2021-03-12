PEKIN, Ill., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the coronavirus hit the U.S. triggering shutdowns throughout the nation, changes of all sorts happened because people had to cease from gathering, causing events by the thousands to be cancelled.
The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorders healthcare professionals, sought another approach. When the traditional in-person iaedp™ Symposium of more than 30 years had to cancel, the iaedp™ team wasted little time, re-organized and jumped into immediate action to successfully produce its first Virtual Symposium, allowing participants to continue their eating disorders treatment training by the world's most renown professionals in the field.
With Covid-19 still impacting events around the nation, in less than two weeks, iaedp again will open virtual doors, and this year to the 2021 iaedp Symposium, an online experience of more than 80 sessions and workshops, four world-renowned keynote speakers, the four Core Courses needed to fulfill prerequisites for Certification or the Educational Designation and the traditional Exhibit Hall, featuring the leading treatment centers in the field of eating disorders along with state-of-the art tech companies serving the industry.
Unlike past iaedp™ Symposiums, where the in-person event required participants to schedule a select a specific number of sessions over the four-day conference, when the 2021 Symposium premieres virtually on March 18 and runs to September 1, registered participants can virtually experience all 87 sessions, workshops and the interactive Exhibit Hall.
One key feature for the 2021 iaedpTM Symposium that remains in place from previous years are the Continuing Education Credits (CEs) available for attendees to earn -- a maximum of 40 CEs in 2021. While this year's virtual Symposium allows all participants the opportunity to watch as many sessions as they wish, 40 is the maximum number of CEs available to earn. For specific CE information, visit the iaedp™ Symposium registration page.
"While there's no substitute for the in-person iaedp™ Symposiums, which we hope will return in 2022, being able to see and experience every session, the Core Courses and the interactive Exhibit Hall is a special and worthwhile opportunity for all participants," says Harken.
For more information about 2021 iaedp™ Symposium registration and Sponsorships, go to iaedp.com.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. For more information on the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium, visit iaedp.com.
The 2021 iaedp™ Symposium proudly announces its special Symposium sponsors:
- 2021 Diamond Sponsors: Recovery Record, SimplePractice and Penn Medicine Princeton Center for Eating Disorders.
- 2021 Sapphire Sponsors: Focus Treatment Centers, Reasons Eating Disorder Center, Los Gatos Therapy Center, and ExtensionMD
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The Renfrew Centers; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; and Walden Behavioral Care.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE iaedp Foundation