SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has just released the latest issue of Healthy Living Magazine which features all reviewed and approved NJ Top Doctors and Top Dentists of 2021.
NJ Top Docs is an exclusive healthcare resource that reviews healthcare providers in the state of New Jersey based on merit, not popularity. Each provider is put through a rigorous application and review process that includes but is not limited to, a minimum of 5 years in practice, a clean license, no significant malpractice issues, and generally stellar patient reviews.
To view all reviewed and approved 2021 NJ Top Doctors and NJ Top Dentists, please turn to page 69 in the digital edition. To learn more about our methodology please read our review process.
All providers are reviewed at no cost to them and if approved, they are listed in the magazine directory as an approved provider (also at no cost to them). Our Healthy Living Magazine is free to the public via direct in-home distribution (across all 21 counties of New Jersey) and subscription signups.
You can click here to subscribe to Healthy Living Magazine and the next printed issue will be delivered to your doorstep. If you prefer to read the latest issue digitally, you can do so here.
The newly released issue also features articles on a few of the top apps for mental health, work from home essentials, modish masks and more.
The goal of Healthy Living Magazine is to provide New Jersey residents with a complete informational resource to assist them in choosing a local highly qualified healthcare provider.
To take a look at all past and present Healthy Living issues, please click here.
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
