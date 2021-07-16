Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry - Implications and Outlook - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the third edition of our analysis of mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry.

This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 28 tables and figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.

Scope

This report is required reading for:

  • CMOs: market trends, strategic planning, competitive intelligence, performance benchmarking
  • Bio/Pharma: supplier performance benchmarking, market trends, competitive intelligence
  • Private equity and Stock analysts: target identification and analysis, portfolio company performance benchmarking

Reasons to Buy

  • Overview of M&A in the Pharma CMO Industry
  • Detailed view of CDMO performance by number of deals completed from the publisher's Deals database
  • Analysis of the M&A of specific manufacturing services

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Players
  • Trends

Industry Analysis

  • Objectives and Methodology
  • Overview of M&A Activity 2018-2020
  • Target Characteristics
  • Acquirer Characteristics
  • Geography
  • Top Acquirers

Segment Close-Ups of M&A Activity, 2018-2020

  • API-Biologic
  • API-Small Molecule
  • Commercial Dose Manufacturing
  • Analytical Services
  • Packaging
  • Deal Advisors
  • Top Financial Advisors
  • Top Legal Advisors

Valuations

  • Facility Acquisitions
  • What It Means
  • The Outlook for M&A
  • API-Biologic Targets
  • Past Predictions
  • Value Chain
  • Companies

Appendix

