MILWAUKEE , June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Certification Board (WOCNCB®) proudly welcomes the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to the renowned list of Employer Recognition Award winners! This award is given annually to honor an organization that has demonstrated exemplary support of the certification process in WOC nursing. Chosen from numerous candidates, CHLA displays encouragement of advancement to all nurses within the organization seeking national specialty certification. The video announcement is being presented today during 2021 WOCNext®, the WOCN Society's Annual Conference.
"Children's Hospital Los Angeles recognizes the importance of recruiting and retaining WOCNCB® certified Wound Ostomy Continence Care nurses; of supporting other nurses to complete training and certifications; and of championing educational programs that have helped improve and save children's lives," says Children's Hospital Los Angeles Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Foster, EdD, MPH, MS, RN, NEA-BC. "This award is a testament to the commitment of all our team members—across the organization, across all disciplines—to compassionately care for our young patients and ensure that they have access to the specialized expertise they need and deserve."
About WOCNCB®
A not-for-profit professional, international nursing organization certifying over 9,200 registered nurses who are specialists in the field of wound, ostomy, continence and foot care. WOCNCB® is the only certification for Wound, Ostomy, Continence and Foot Care nursing that is accredited by both the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) and National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and is considered The Gold Standard for Certification®. WOCNCB® has Board Certified nurses in Canada, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.
