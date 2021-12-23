DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metabolic Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Metabolic disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Metabolic partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Metabolic partnering agreement structure
- Metabolic partnering contract documents
- Top Metabolic deals by value
- Most active Metabolic dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Metabolic disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Metabolic deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Metabolic deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Report scope
Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Metabolic trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:
- Trends in Metabolic dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Metabolic deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 1100 Metabolic deal records
- The leading Metabolic deals by value since 2014
- Most active Metabolic dealmakers since 2014
The report includes deals for the following indications: Acromegaly, Addison's disease, Cirrhosis, Cushing's syndrome, Diabetes, Type 1, Type 2, Insipidus, Fatty liver, Gallstones, Goitre, Growth hormone disorders, Gynaecomastia, Inborn errors of metabolism, Phenylketonuria, Hyperaldosteronism, Hypercalcaemia, Hyperthyroidism, Hypocalcaemia, Hypogonadism, Hypopituitarism, Hypothyroidism, Liver disease, Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Lysosomal storage disorders, Nutrition and vitamins, Rickets, Pheochromocytoma, Primary bilary cirrhosis, Prolactinemia, Short stature, Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH), Thyroid disease, plus other metabolic indications.
In Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Metabolic Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1100 metabolic deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Metabolic deal trends since 2014
- Access Metabolic deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Research hundreds of actual contracts between Metabolic partner companies
- Comprehensive access to over 1100 links to actual Metabolic deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- In-depth review of Metabolic deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers
- Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Identify key terms under which companies partner Metabolic opportunities
- Uncover companies actively partnering Metabolic opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Metabolic dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Metabolic partnering over the years
2.3. Metabolic partnering by deal type
2.4. Metabolic partnering by industry sector
2.5. Metabolic partnering by stage of development
2.6. Metabolic partnering by technology type
2.7. Metabolic partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Metabolic partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Metabolic partnering
3.3. Metabolic partnering headline values
3.4. Metabolic deal upfront payments
3.5. Metabolic deal milestone payments
3.6. Metabolic royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Metabolic deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Metabolic partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Metabolic
4.4. Top Metabolic deals by value
Chapter 5 - Metabolic contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Metabolic partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Metabolic dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Metabolic therapeutic target
Companies Mentioned
- 2XU
- 3SBio
- 5LINX
- 23andMe
- A*STAR Agency for Science
- Technology and Research
- AB-Biotics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Abby Grace Foundation
- Abeona Therapeutics
- Abiogen Pharma
- Academic Drug Discovery Consortium
- Academy Medical
- Acasti Pharma
- Accord Healthcare
- Acerus
- Aceto Corporation
- Acon Labs
- Actavis (name changed to Allergan)
- Activhealth
- Acurian
- Admera Health
- Adocia
- Advance Pharmaceutical
- Adverum Biotechnologies
- Aelan Cell Technologies
- Aero Pump
- AEterna Zentaris
- Aetna
- Aevi Genomic Medicine
- Afimmune
- AgaMatrix
- AgBiome
- Agilent Technologies
- Aguettant
- Ajinomoto
- Akero Therapeutics
- Akers Biosciences
- AKSA Medical
- Akston Biosciences
- Albany Molecular Research
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albion
- Albumedix
- Alcon Laboratories
- Alcresta
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- ALK-Abello
- Allegro Ophthalmics
- Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
- Allergan
- AllerGenis
- Alliance Pharma
- All Star Health Brands
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- ALR Technologies
- Alteogen
- Alzheimer's Association
- Amarna Therapeutics
- Amazentis
- Ambrosia Nutraceuticals
- Ambys Medicines
- A Menarini Diagnostics
- American Diabetes Association
- American Gene Technologies
- American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition
- Amgen
- Amicus Therapeutics
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- AMRA
- Amunix
- Amyris
- Andromeda Biotech
- AnGes MG
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Anji Pharma
- Anokion
- Antares Pharma
- Antaros Medical
- Antisense Therapeutics
- AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals
- Apollo Endosurgery
- Apollo Sugar
- Apricus Biosciences
- Arcadia Resources
- ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Arecor
- argenx
- Argon Medical Devices
- Arix Bioscience
- Arjuna Naturals
- Arkray USA
- Artizan Biosciences
- Arzeda
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Ascletis
- Aspect Biosystems
- Aspen Holding
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation
- Attain Health
- Atvio Biotech
- Audentes Therapeutics
- Australian Department of Health and Ageing
- Australian Foundation for Diabetes Research
- AutoGenomics
- Autotelic
- Avion Pharmaceuticals
- Avivagen
- Avrobio
- Awamedica
- AXIM Biotechnologies
- Axxess Pharma
- Aytu BioScience
- Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital
- Banting & Best Diabetes Centre (BBDC)
- BASF
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Beacon Discovery
- Becton Dickinson
- Beijing Sun-Novo Pharmaceutical Research
- Benchworks
- Bened Biomedical
- Bertin Pharma
- Best Choice
- Beta-O2
- Better Living Now
- Beyond Type 1
- BGN Technologies
- BHV Pharmaceuticals
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Bigfoot Biomedical
- Bina Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BIOASTER
- BioCision
- Biocodex Microbiota Foundation
- BIOCORP
- Biodel
- Biodelta Nutraceuticals
- BioGaia
- Biogen
- Biohit
- Bioinn Molecular Diagnosis
- BiolineRX
- Biomedical Catalyst Fund (UK)
- BioMed X Innovation Center
- BiopharmX
- BioRestorative Therapies
- Biosequel
- BioTelemetry
- BioViva Sciences
- Bird Foundation
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Blue Mesa Health
- BlueOcean Nutrascience
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bora Pharmaceuticals
- Boston Scientific
- Boston Therapeutics
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bruker
- c-LEcta
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cphha
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-worldwide-metabolic-partnering-insights---identify-key-terms-under-which-companies-partner-metabolic-opportunities-301450328.html
SOURCE Research and Markets