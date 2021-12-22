DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2021 provides the full collection of Orphan Diseases disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
- Trends in Orphan Diseases partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Orphan Diseases partnering agreement structure
- Orphan Diseases partnering contract documents
- Top Orphan Diseases deals by value
- Most active Orphan Diseases dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Orphan Diseases disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Orphan Diseases deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Orphan Diseases deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Report scope
Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2020 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Orphan Diseases trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2020 includes:
- Trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Orphan Diseases deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 230 Orphan Diseases deal records
- The leading Orphan Diseases deals by value since 2010
- Most active Orphan Diseases dealmakers since 2010
In Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2020, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010-2020 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 230 orphan diseases deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Orphan Diseases deal trends since 2010
- Access Orphan Diseases deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Research hundreds of actual contracts between Orphan Diseases partner companies
- Comprehensive access to over 240 links to actual Orphan Diseases deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- In-depth review of Orphan Diseases deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers
- Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Identify key terms under which companies partner Orphan Diseases opportunities
- Uncover companies actively partnering Orphan Diseases opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Orphan Diseases partnering over the years
2.3. Orphan Diseases partnering by deal type
2.4. Orphan Diseases partnering by industry sector
2.5. Orphan Diseases partnering by stage of development
2.6. Orphan Diseases partnering by technology type
2.7. Orphan Diseases partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Orphan Diseases partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Orphan Diseases partnering
3.3. Orphan Diseases partnering headline values
3.4. Orphan Diseases deal upfront payments
3.5. Orphan Diseases deal milestone payments
3.6. Orphan Diseases royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Orphan Diseases deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Orphan Diseases partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Orphan Diseases
4.4. Top Orphan Diseases deals by value
Chapter 5 - Orphan Diseases contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Orphan Diseases partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Orphan Diseases dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Orphan Diseases therapeutic target
Companies Mentioned
- MSD Action Foundation (MSDAF)
- Oxford BioMedica
- Edmond Pharma
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Florida Biologix
- Abbvie
- Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals
- Nestle Health Science
- Enable Injections
- BioTie Therapies
- European Commission
- G-treeBNT
- OncoSec Medical
- BioNTech
- Hematech
- DBV Technologies
- Videregen
- CSL Behring
- BioXcel
- Vericel
- Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research
- ArmaGen
- Abiogen Pharma
- Janssen Sciences
- Soligenix
- Medicenna Therapeutics
- Catalent
- Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation
- Novasep
- OncoPep
- Moulder Center for Drug Discovery Research
- Spooner Girls Foundation
- Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics
- Marnier-Lapostolle Foundation
- Plexcera
- ProThera
- Kalytera Therapeutics
- Acceleron Pharma
- Regenerx
- Fortress Biotech
- Synageva BioPharma
- ImmuneWorks
- Rare Expertise
