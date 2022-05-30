Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Flow Cytometry Life Science Dashboard Series 2 (NA & EMEA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2022 Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape for flow cytometry reagents in North America and Europe.

The 2022 flow cytometry Dashboard was developed from responses to a 31-question survey completed by 416 scientists located in North America and Europe.

Flow cytometry is a powerful method available to scientists studying Immunology, cell biology, cancer, infectious disease, and many other areas of research to investigate processes such as cell function, cell types, target identification, protein function and cellular interactions.

As life science suppliers continue to improve products and services in the flow cytometry market, flow cytometry experiment kits and reagents represent a significant market within the life sciences industry.

This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the flow cytometry market as a whole as well as for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:

  • Primary antibodies directly labeled with fluorophores
  • Secondary antibodies directly labeled with fluorophores
  • Kits or reagents for labeling your antibodies with fluorophores in your laboratory
  • Flow Cytometry Instruments (summary overview)

The following suppliers were surveyed for this report:

  • Abcam
  • Abnova
  • Agilent/Dako
  • AnaSpec
  • Beckman Coulter
  • BD Biosciences
  • BioLegend
  • Bio-Rad
  • Cell Signaling Technologies
  • TAKARA
  • Cytiva
  • Genscript
  • Jackson Immunoresearch
  • MilliporeSigma/Merck
  • Miltenyi
  • Perkin Elmer
  • R&D Systems/Novus/Biotechne
  • Santa Cruz Biotechnologies
  • Serotech
  • Southern Biotech
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific/Invitrogen/eBioscience/Caltag

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Dashboard "At A Glance"
  • Market Opportunity Matrix
  • Respondents Qualification
  • Demographics
  • Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques
  • Frequency of Performance: Flow Cytometry
  • Co-Performance: Flow Cytometry Experiments & Life Science Techniques
  • Throughput, Growth Rates, Price & Monthly Spend
  • Market Size
  • Preferred Dyes and Analytes Detected
  • Flow Cytometry Sample Processing Limitations and Desired Product Changes
  • Percent of Spend with Suppliers by Segment (Share of Budget)
  • Customer Satisfaction & Interest in Switching
  • Purchase Decision Factors: Flow Cytometry Reagent Features
  • Primary Research Focus and Protein Categories
  • Flow Cytometry Instruments: Manufacturers and Access
  • Flow Cytometry Instruments: Product Features and Purchase Plans

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9mhbz

