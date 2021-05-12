PEKIN, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) has announced the deadline of June 30, 2021 for Proposals for the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium slated for March 24-27 in Orlando, Florida at the Omni Resort at ChampionsGate.
"The program for the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium is being created by a diverse group of professionals who work in therapeutic settings with patients," says Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation. "Each and every year, our goal at iaedp™ is to provide an exciting and quality program that is applicable and inclusive for all health professionals when working with patients."
The iaedp™ Foundation asks that professionals include experiential or interactive components in their presentations. Preference is given to unique presentations offered for the first time. iaedp™ plans to continue its focus on a diversity of topics, presenters and ideologies at its 2022 Symposium.
According to Harken, iaedp™ seeks treatment providers from all disciplines to convert ongoing research, brain imaging and treatment updates into meaningful eating disorder treatment protocols. The iaedp™ Foundation is pursuing abstracts on inventive treatment modalities for the many phases of the eating disorder client's journey-- from denial and resistance to treatment and ultimately recovery.
The 2022 iaedp™ Symposium will mark a return to iaedp™'s traditional in-person program. Both the 2020 and 2021 Symposium programs were virtual programs in their entirety because of the impact of the coronavirus. Currently, the 2021 iaedp™ Symposium is in progress until September 1, 2021 and registration is still open. The 2021 Symposium allows total participation in the over 80 sessions and workshops and the interactive Exhibit Hall with an opportunity to secure 40 Continuing Education Units (CEU). For complete information about registration for the 2021 iaedp™ Symposium, go to iaedp.com.
More information about all aspects of the iaedp™ Symposium and the 2022 Call for Proposals can be found online.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The RenfrewCenters; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; and Walden Behavioral Care.
