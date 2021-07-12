PEKIN, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) announces the extended deadline of July 30, 2021 for Proposals for its 2022 annual Symposium slated for March 24-27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the Omni Championsgate.
The 2022 Symposium will be the first live and in-person for iaedp since 2019. The iaedp™ Symposiums for both 2020 and 2021 were successfully conducted virtually.
"We're all very excited to be gathering in person again for the 2022 Symposium," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation.
"At iaedp™, our goal is to always provide training to as many healthcare professionals as possible in order to build and develop skills and knowledge about eating disorders," said Harken.
The iaedp™ Foundation asks that healthcare professionals submitting proposals for 2022 include experiential or interactive components in their presentations. Preference is given to unique presentations offered for the first time.
More information about all aspects of the iaedp™ Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.
About iaedp Foundation
Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
