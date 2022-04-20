NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...A light wind and minimum temperatures ranging from 33 to 37 degrees will allow for the development of frost. * WHERE...Parts of northern and central New Jersey. Also, the Lehigh Valley and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10:00 PM this evening until 8:00 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&