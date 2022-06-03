Recognized for Unyielding Support for WOCNCB® Certification
MILWAUKEE, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Certification Board (WOCNCB®) proudly welcomes Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles to the renowned list of Employer Recognition Award winners! This award is given annually to honor an organization that has demonstrated exemplary support of the certification process in WOC nursing. Chosen from numerous candidates, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center displays encouragement of advancement to all nurses within the organization seeking national specialty certification. The award will be presented in the WOCNCB booth #400 at 1pm, June 6th at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas during WOCNext® 2022.
"I am thrilled that Cedars-Sinai has received this incredible honor. The innovative work that our WOCN team has produced and implemented is outstanding! Our organization is grateful for their dedication and commitment to the work they do every day and the quality care they provide to our patients." -States Anita Girard, DNP, RN, CPHQ, NEA-BC Cedars-Sinai Chief Nursing Officer & Vice President, Nursing
About WOCNCB®
A not-for-profit professional, international nursing organization certifying over 9,500 registered nurses who are specialists in the field of wound, ostomy, continence and foot care. WOCNCB® is the only certification for Wound, Ostomy, Continence and Foot Care nursing that is accredited by both the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) and National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and is considered The Gold Standard for Certification®. WOCNCB® has Board Certified nurses in Canada, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.
For more information, contact the WOCNCB® at (888) 496-2622, e-mail info@wocncb.org, or visit http://www.wocncb.org.
Media Contact
Lisa Obradovic, Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Certification Board (WOCNCB®), 414-289-8721, lobradovic@wocncb.org
