PEKIN, Ill., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even as the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium runs virtually on demand through June 30, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) announces a Call for Proposals for its 2023 annual Symposium slated for an in-person conference during February 16-19, 2023 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California.
The 2023 Call for Proposals will close on June 30, 2022. Click here for proposal submission information: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi .
The iaedp™ Foundation is pursuing abstracts on inventive treatment modalities for the many phases of the journey for those with eating disorders -- from denial and resistance to treatment and ultimately recovery.
According to Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation, iaedp™ seeks treatment providers from all disciplines to convert ongoing research, brain imaging and treatment updates into meaningful eating disorder treatment protocols.
The iaedp™ Foundation asks that professionals include experiential or interactive components in their presentations.
More information about all aspects of the iaedp™ Symposium can be found at iaedp.com. For 2023 Call for Proposal, visit https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, slomelino@sbcglobal.net
SOURCE iaedp Foundation