GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Grand Rapids, MI-based Advanced Radiology Services, PC (ARS), has joined the Strategic Radiology (SR) coalition of independent radiology practices, swelling membership past 1,500 radiologists.
ARS is a large, highly subspecialized private practice headquartered in western Michigan, with 214 subspecialty radiologists covering 30 hospitals, 10 health care systems, and scores of outpatient imaging centers, physician offices, and urgent care centers. ARS also includes 38 advanced practice providers and operates a sophisticated managed services organization with more than 180 employees providing operations, IT and administrative services.
"We are thrilled to welcome Advanced Radiology Services to our growing coalition," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, SR. "ARS is a strong, quality-focused group that provides a high level of service to its patients and health system partners. Every active member that we add increases our resources and institutional knowledge base, which proliferate across our organization to strengthen private practice radiology."
ARS has grown organically and through mergers to become one of the largest private practice radiology groups in the country. It performs 2.8 million studies annually and covers a significant portion of Michigan, enabled by sophisticated imaging informatics infrastructure.
"ARS is eager to join the other private groups that comprise SR in standing together nationally for independent private radiology practice," said Ryan Duhn, MD, President, ARS. "We look forward to participating in SR's quality improvement initiatives as well as contributing to coalition scale for group purchasing purposes."
ARS operates the ARS Foundation, dedicated to supporting organizations that improve the health of the communities it serves as well as the future of radiology. Many of its physicians are active in education, research, and organized radiology.
About Strategic Radiology
Strategic Radiology is a coalition of privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1500+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. Strategic Radiology engages in triannual membership and board meetings, including an annual education and leadership summit and biannual meetings of the SR–Patient Safety Organization (PSO), the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships. To learn more, visit http://www.strategicradiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
