LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twelve Windsor care centers across California and Arizona announced today the Skin, Wound and Ostomy Certification (SWOC) of 23 nurses through the College of Long-Term Care.
23 dedicated wound care nurses from twelve Windsor buildings in Arizona, Northern and Southern California recently gathered in Irvine, California for an intensive 3-day training and educational course to focus on wounds and wound care. Led my Maureen Daly and Henry Okonkwo of Skilled Wound Care, they covered in detail all aspects of wounds and proper wound care including:
1. Skin Biology and Care
2. Dermatologic Diseases in the long-term population
3. Wound Science and Healing
4. Patient Assessment, Wound Assessment
5. Pressure Injury
6. Debridement
7. Dressing Choice and Support Surfaces
8. Peripheral Arterial Disease & Ulcers
9. Venous Stasis Ulcers
10. Diabetic Wounds
11. Gastrostomy Tube/Ostomy Formation Management and Care
12. Nutrition
13. Infection
14. Surgery & Alternative Treatment Modalities
On the third day of the course, the nurses were tested on their knowledge and all attendees received their Wound Care Certification as SWOC (Skin Wound and Ostomy Certification) through the College of Long-Term Care.
"This is just one of the ways Windsor care centers continue to invest in their greatest resource - their people!" says Laurie Wiegref, Senior Wound Care Specialist at Windsor Healthcare. "These leaders invested three days to learn more about perfecting their craft, improving their assessment skills and ultimately improving their residents' lives. Congratulations to all our dedicated Wound Care Professionals!"
In June 2022, Windsor will conduct another Wound Care Certification course for additional Windsor locations.
