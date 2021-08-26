NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic health records market size is expected to increase by USD 24.19 billion during 2021-2025, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
The report on the electronic health records market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the benefits of EHR leading to rising adoption as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), component (services, software, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electronic health records market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electronic health records market covers the following areas:
Electronic Health Records Market Sizing
Electronic Health Records Market Forecast
Electronic Health Records Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AdvancedMD Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- CureMD.com Inc.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- Greenway Health LLC
- McKesson Corp.
- Medical Information Technology Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market - Global healthcare revenue cycle management (ECM) software market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, physicians, and medical labs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Fitness App Market - Global fitness app market is segmented by gender (female and male), application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AdvancedMD Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- CureMD.com Inc.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- Greenway Health LLC
- McKesson Corp.
- Medical Information Technology Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
