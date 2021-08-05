ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2M Clinical, Inc. has launched http://www.neighborhoodtrials.com. Neighborhoodtrials.com is being created to connect individuals and community-based organizations with customized, interactive, data-driven, AI-powered, and actionable clinical trials information. This new platform continues the 2M Clinical mission: to increase participation and retention in clinical trials across all communities by bringing together study-seeking participants, neighborhood organizations, study sponsors, healthcare organizations, and physicians through the innovative use of technology, digital media, and trained study navigators.
Visitors can use the neighborhoodtrials.com platform to find potential clinical trials by their zip code. In addition, 2M Clinical's Patient Engagement and Survey Research Center can support a potential patient's interest in a clinical trial by linking that patient with various clinical trial sites across the U.S. Our goal is to serve as a central source for actionable clinical trials recruitment and participation information for patients, healthcare partners, community and faith-based organizations, and sponsors. Neighborhoodtrials.com combines innovative technology, spatial epidemiology, community outreach through trained study navigators, and social and digital marketing to make clinical trials accessible to everyone. 2M Clinical, Inc. is a technology-driven, full-service African American Owned clinical research firm founded by husband-and-wife team, Dr. Eddilisa Martin and Dr. Marcus Martin.
