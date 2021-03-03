DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021: Volume 2 - Country Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand not just the background but how the industry and countries are adapting.
All are essential reading if you wish to make more informed decisions and deliver a better return on your investment when targeting the international patient.
This report will help you to understand the competition in terms of which countries have the highest number of incoming medical travellers and the US$ earned, and identify which countries have significant outgoing medical travel flows. It will give you the benefit of an impartial view of what is happening now and what the future trends may be.
Monitoring the ever-changing world of medical tourism is a challenge for every destination and healthcare provider involved in the international patient business. Organisations must adapt their medical tourism strategy in response to a changing market. To do that, they need to know which countries are doing well or badly, who is going where, the treatments they are seeking, why they are going there, and how political, economic, social and technological changes are impacting the medical tourism market.
Who is this report for:
- Professionals working in global healthcare markets
- Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
- International patient departments
- Travel and medical travel agents
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Investors and private equity
- International insurers
- National government policy-makers
- Travel and tourism organisations
- Lawyers
- Policy advisors
- Think tanks
- Management consultants
What Volume 2 covers:
In an exciting new format of individual PDFs for each country, 168 destination and source countries are profiled.
New For 2021:
- Updated information on existing detail
- Population numbers 2020
- Tourist numbers 2019 and wherein 2021
- Diaspora numbers
New sections on:
- Risks
- Turning tourism and medical tourism back on
- Testing
- Quarantine
- Safety and health
- Reliability of numbers
- Compulsory travel insurance
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zxauz
