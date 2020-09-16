CIRQ_CLEAN_.jpg

CBOT Ready to keep America's Students safe

 By Cirq+

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRQ+ has released CIRQ+ CLEAN:  a Smart CBot which dispenses an eco-friendly EPA approved consistent/uniform electrostatically-charged disinfectant. It is effective against Sars-CoV-2, the novel Coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, as well as other pathogens on hard, non-porous surfaces, and is safe for guests, employees, children, and persons applying the product. 

Watch this 2-minute Video Demonstration:

https://cirqplus.vids.io/videos/799cd6bb1d1ce5c2f0/cirq-clean-unveiling-embargoed-sept16

CIRQ+ Inc., was founded by CEO Yani Deros and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Company Website: www.cirqplus.com.

