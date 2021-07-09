FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Psychiatric Nurses Association (APNA) is pleased to announce the 31 nursing students selected to receive this year's APNA Board of Directors and APNA Industry Sponsored Student Scholarships. The APNA student scholarship program introduces promising nursing students to experienced nurses in the field of psychiatric-mental health, provides a preview of the variety of career options within the profession, and introduces them to cutting-edge resources and education.
Each year, undergraduate and graduate-level nursing students across the nation apply for the scholarship and members of the APNA Awards & Recognition Committee review their submissions. Scholarship recipients are provided registration to attend the APNA 35th Annual Conference in Louisville October 13-16, 2021, as well as a one-year complimentary APNA membership.
"These students represent the future of psychiatric-mental health nursing, and we look forward to welcoming them to our community," says APNA President Matthew Tierney, MS, CNS, ANP, PMHNP, FAAN. "Both scholarships help to prepare these promising students for a fulfilling career serving individuals with mental health needs, helping to close the nationwide gap for these services nationwide."
Funded by the APNA Board of Directors, the 2021 APNA Board of Directors Student Scholarship is being awarded to 30 undergraduate and graduate nursing students. An additional student is receiving a scholarship to the APNA 35th Annual Conference as well, through the top tier level of the APNA Industry Partner Program, which includes funding for an Industry Scholar.
APNA Board of Directors Student Scholars
30 students funded annually by the APNA Board of Directors
Pre-Licensure/Undergraduate Student Scholars
Elliana Brody, Bradley University
Seung In (Grace) Cho, University of Pennsylvania
Shalah Collicott, Oregon Health & Science University
Brooke Condrey, Georgia State University
John Glenny, University of South Florida
Tashae Gomez, Jones Heritage University
Duaa Hashm, Louisiana State University
Obinna Ilochonwu, Berea College
Bethany Mandy, State University of New York Plattsburgh
Alaezsha Mayo, Miami University
Sarah O'Neil, University of South Florida
Keith Quist, Brigham Young University
Rachel Urbano, University of Bridgeport
Alexis Wolfley, Heritage University
Brandi Woodward, Thomas Jefferson University
Graduate Student Scholars
Whitney Bagby, University of California San Francisco
Julie Bremer, University of Colorado Anschutz
Alexander Chianese, The University of Pennsylvania
Dana Frank, University of Maryland Baltimore
Jessica Gordon, Johns Hopkins University
Gerardo Guerrero, University of Iowa
Mary Hall, Ohio University
Jodene Jensen, Duke University
Elizabeth Lessman, Boston College
April Snell, University of Tennessee Knoxville
Alexandra Taylor, Vanderbilt University
Anthony Trigueiro, Gonzaga University
Lindsay Van Parys, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Shawuanna Williams-Lewis, University of South Alabama
Sheena Wood, MGH Institute of Health Professions
APNA Industry Sponsored Scholarship - Neurocrine Biosciences
Joshua Waddell, Graduate Student, Vanderbilt University
About APNA:
The American Psychiatric Nurses Association is a national professional membership organization committed to the practice of psychiatric-mental health nursing and wellness promotion, prevention of mental health problems and the care and treatment of persons with psychiatric disorders. APNA's membership is inclusive of all psychiatric-mental health registered nurses including associate degree, baccalaureate, advanced practice (comprised of clinical nurse specialists and psychiatric nurse practitioners), and nurse scientists and academicians (PhD). APNA serves as a resource for psychiatric-mental health nurses to engage in networking, education, and the dissemination of evidence.
The American Psychiatric Nurses Association is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation.
