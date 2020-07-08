WASHINGTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After sweeping changes to the business world as a result of COVID-19, many employees feel less productive than they did before the pandemic, according to new data from Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews firm.
About 4 in 10 employees (39%) say they feel less productive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connectivity and support are important to maintaining productivity, which is why some managers are prioritizing 1:1 interactions.
"I invest time in one-on-one conversations with each of my team members at least three times a week," said David Morneau, co-founder of inBeat, a micro-influencer marketing agency. "I listen, empathize, and offer solutions. Motivated employees are always more productive."
Companies are adjusting to this new work-from-home world to ensure that employees feel supported and stay productive.
Mental Health Support Leads to Changes in the Workday
The pandemic has taken a toll on workers. To keep employees healthy and strong, more than half of businesses (57%) are offering some form of mental or emotional support.
Common offerings supporting employee health include perks such as:
- Receiving advice about remote work (23%)
- Access to professional counseling or therapy (21%)
- Increased paid time off or sick leave (14%)
- Adjusted employee goals or metrics (13%)
- Virtual social or community events (11%)
Demand for virtual mental health care is also rising during the pandemic. Platforms such as Ginger, which provides virtual therapy and psychiatry to workers, have seen a 50% increase in the number of users compared to the end of 2019.
Ty Stewart, president and chief executive officer of Simple Life Insure, is exploring sponsoring company accounts on mindfulness apps and websites. Stewart believes mindfulness apps are particularly valuable because they are an approachable, daily resource for employees.
The workday is changing to accommodate a growing employee focus on wellness. More than one-quarter of workplaces (28%) now allow increased flexibility in the workday. Employees are also taking steps to improve their mental wellbeing such as:
- Contacting friends and family more often (24%)
- Exercising (24%)
- Taking breaks throughout the workday (24%)
- Setting boundaries on their work schedule (17%)
- Eating more nutritiously (14%)
- Spending more time away from digital screens (11%)
Employees' Future Plans at Work Have Stayed the Same
Despite the massive shifts in personal and professional lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, workers' perspectives on their employment situation hasn't changed. Four months into the pandemic, more than one-half of employees (51%) say their outlook about their future at the company where they work remains unchanged.
Similarly, only about one-quarter of workers, respectively, say their outlook is less positive (25%) or more positive (24%). As the world changes around them and companies increasingly offer mental and emotional support, employees see a future at their company.
Read the full report: https://clutch.co/hr/resources/employee-health-affected-by-covid-19.
