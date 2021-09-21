DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Black Mothers' Breastfeeding Association (BMBFA) is excited to announce its third annual national conference, The 2021 Virtual Experience: Birth & Breastfeeding Conference, where its goal is to advance equitable policies and practices that center community voice to achieve positive birth and breastfeeding outcomes for Black families.
The conference kicks off on October 4th, with celebrity poet and native Detroiter jessica Care moore author of We Want Our Bodies Back. Registrants will also have the opportunity to attend virtual readings from other distinguished Black authors followed by live Q & A sessions in the Author's Corner.
"We believe that all policies and practices should be driven by the needs of real people. This is why we remain committed to amplifying the voices and experiences of Black mothers," states Kiddada Green, Founding Executive Director of BMBFA.
Master filmmaker and public health expert Elizabeth Gray Bayne facilitates a conversation with Nicole Riley, co-creator of The Mourning Moms. Nicole is best known for creating the hashtag #BlackChildLoss, to connect Black women with other Black angel moms. She's also on Instagram @my.triplets.journey, where she documents and journals the tragic death of one of her triplets in hopes of breaking the stigma and taboo surrounding child loss and balancing grief and joy, while still living a full life.
Furthermore, BMBFA welcomes 15+ prominent speakers and contributors throughout the conference that will include virtual meetups, networking opportunities, and highlight small Black women-owned businesses.
The conference is scheduled to occur virtually October 4th-6th, 2021 featuring six tracks; author's corner, innovation & technology, communications, leadership, peer & clinical breastfeeding support and breastfeeding groups. The Annual Meeting of the Black Breastfeeding Caucus will take place on the closing day.
BMBFA is grateful for the support of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and platinum sponsors Medela and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Division of Maternal & Infant Health. For more information on our conference speakers, author's corner or to register, please visit BMBFA.org/conference.
About Black Mothers Breastfeeding Association
BMBFA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community-based organization and the leader of many national programs aligned with the organization's mission to reduce racial inequities in breastfeeding support for Black families. BMBFA's signature success is the Black Mothers' Breastfeeding Club (BMBFC). BMBFC has run without interruption for over 12 years and has been replicated throughout the nation. BMBFA has also created a school for community-based doula training, nationally accredited by HealthConnect One and approved by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Amongst other distinguished work, BMBFA served as a contributing expert for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention by providing recommendations for the U.S. Surgeon General's Call to Action to Support Breastfeeding. Furthermore, BMBFA is the anchor organization for the Black Breastfeeding Caucus, co-creator of Black Breastfeeding Week and the Black Infant Remembrance Memorial. Find out more at BMBFA.org.
Media Contact
Kiddada Green, Black Mothers Breastfeeding Association, 1 8003136141 Ext: 1, kiddadag@bmbfa.org
SOURCE Black Mothers Breastfeeding Association