GILBERT, Ariz., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four individuals' dedication to improving their wellbeing is being recognized by Isagenix International, which has named them as its first round of Canada finalists for this year's IsaBody Challenge®, a total-body transformation program.
The first Judging Period's finalists are Barb Thompson of Victoria, British Columbia; Jackie Hayford of Dunsford, Ontario; Jason Butz of Calgary, Alberta; and Lori Crandall of West Vancouver, British Columbia.
These are the first four of 12 total finalists who will each receive CA$3,000. Finalists will be introduced at the annual Isagenix Canada Celebration event in 2022, where the IsaBody® Grand Prize Winner will be announced. Isagenix, a global wellbeing company providing effective products and a supportive community, hosts the IsaBody Challenge and Canada Celebration.
This initial round of finalists was selected out of thousands of participants across Canada who completed the IsaBody Challenge during the first 16-week Judging Period. Finalists are competing for the grand prize of CA$10,000.
"These four finalists are prime examples of how the Challenge can transform lives by elevating people's physical and mental wellbeing," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Sharron Walsh. "Our exceptional products combined with the support and encouragement IsaBody participants give each other are powerful drivers for motivation and success."
Meet the Finalists
Barb Thompson, British Columbia
Age: 48
Total Challenges Completed: 14
Total Weight Loss: 21 pounds*
Barb started her journey with Isagenix more than 12 years ago. Before Isagenix, she felt lethargic and had trouble sleeping at night. She tried the company's cleansing system in hopes of releasing toxins from her body, and that was the start of Isagenix being her game changer.
Barb began using the company's products for weight loss in 2016, as she was having difficulty finding time to exercise and maintaining a healthy weight given her lifestyle as a busy mom of teenagers. "Where I had previously found it difficult to eat healthy when always on the go, Isagenix changed all of that!" she said. "The convenience of whipping up a shake and getting a complete, balanced meal within minutes was absolutely life changing."
Barb continues to lose weight, eat healthy, and focus on wellbeing to successfully manage her busy schedule.
Jackie Hayford, Ontario
Age: 32
Total Challenges Completed: 5
Total Weight Loss: 16 pounds*
During this Challenge, Jackie faced multiple obstacles. Home renovations had left her in a construction zone without a kitchen for almost three months, and her job had been extremely busy and stressful. Isagenix products helped her feel balanced and positive.
In fact, Jackie said that since starting her Isagenix journey, she's better at realizing when she's pushed herself too hard and needs a break. "In November, I was starting to feel tired from the stress of renovations and work. I felt like I wasn't having fun in my workouts, and it was feeling more and more like a chore," she said. "So I let myself have a break from exercising. I caught up on my sleep and gave myself some grace, and it did wonders for me."
Jackie is grateful for her experience with Isagenix and is continuing to participate in the IsaBody Challenge.
Jason Butz, Alberta
Age: 47
Total Challenges Completed: 1
Total Weight Loss: 23 pounds*
After recently losing his father, Jason came into this Challenge with huge motivation to change his life. At 46 years old, he smoked, was overweight, and barely had enough energy to get through the day. He worried about his future and health, not just for himself but also for his family.
"This Challenge and these products have changed my life and helped me achieve goals I never thought possible," he said. "My mood, stamina, and sense of wellbeing are so much better now. I can again enjoy a full and active life with my family, especially with my kids!"
Isagenix has also become a family affair, with his wife losing 20 pounds.* "We've done this together, and it has really allowed us to reconnect and support each other from the start."
Lori Crandall, British Columbia
Age: 54
Total Challenges Completed: 6
Total Weight Loss: 15 pounds*
Several months ago, Lori found photos from 2013 when she first started Isagenix to lose weight for her wedding. Having since strayed from a healthy lifestyle, she longed for that body again and took action.
"Having the IsaBody group for accountability gave me focus and determination," she said. "It also made me stronger and healthier, and the weight started to fall off. I began to love myself once again, clothes started to fit, and I worked on personal development for a bigger purpose than just meeting a number on the scale."
Lori has created new habits, including power walking, and Isagenix Plant-Based Whole Blend IsaLean™ Shakes have helped her eat a more plant-based diet. "Isagenix has relit the spark I knew was still inside, and I'm now encouraged to share my light with others."
To see the finalists' before and progress photos, visit the Isagenix Newsroom. To learn more about Isagenix, visit the Newsroom, like the company on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.
*Weight loss, muscle gain, lifestyle, and other results depicted here reflect exceptional individual experiences of Isagenix customers and should not be construed as typical or average. Results vary with individual effort, body composition, eating patterns, time, exercise, and other factors, such as genetic and physiological makeup. A two-phase 2016 study published by researchers at Skidmore College showed an average weight loss of 24 pounds after 12 weeks. The study evaluated the use of Isagenix products in men and women for weight loss followed by weight maintenance. During the weight maintenance phase, the subjects who continued the calorie-controlled program using Isagenix products better maintained their weight loss in comparison to those who transitioned to a traditional diet after 52 weeks.
About the IsaBody Challenge
The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest that rewards participants for their total-body and life transformations. Participants are judged on their before and progress photos as well as their personal essays describing their journeys. The contest looks for the most inspirational and motivational stories about how participants have made healthy body and life transformations. The IsaBody Challenge is open to all Isagenix customers and members over the age of 18 in markets where the company operates. For more information, visit the IsaBody Challenge.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.
