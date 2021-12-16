NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the eClinical Solutions Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and market growth across various regions. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for eClinical solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The ease of the regulatory process, a high number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and CROs in the region, and considerable investments in clinical trial research will facilitate the eClinical solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The eClinical solutions market value is anticipated to grow by USD 7.10 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.09% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rise in clinical trials for drugs, increased adoption of clinical trial management systems (CTMS), and the integrated service offerings for healthcare. However, the rising cost of clinical trials is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The eClinical solutions market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Company Profiles
The eClinical solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The eClinical solutions market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Anju Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DATATRAK International Inc., eClinical Solutions LLC., eClinicalWorks LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Signant Health, and Veeva Systems Inc..
Some Companies with Key Offerings
- Anju Software Inc. - The company offers eClinical solutions such as CTMS Master, RTSM Master, and others.
- Dassault Systemes SE - The company offers eClinical solutions through its subsidiary, Medidata Solutions.
- DATATRAK International Inc. - The company offers unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry.
- eClinical Solutions LLC. - The company offers eClinical solutions such as Clinical Data Management, Data Conversion, and more.
- eClinicalWorks LLC - The company offers eclinical solutions such as eClinicalWorks EHR and others.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the eclinical solutions market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, consulting service companies, medical device manufacturers, and others
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.
eClinical Solutions Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.09%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 7.10 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anju Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DATATRAK International Inc., eClinical Solutions LLC., eClinicalWorks LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Signant Health, and Veeva Systems Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
