WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental (42northdental.com) announces an affiliation with The Center for Pediatric Dental Care & Orthodontics (pediatricdentalcare.com) in Brookline, MA. Founded by Dr. Arnold Weiss over 30 years ago, the practice has been a staple in the Brookline community for decades.
Current owners Dr. Wesley Barton and Dr. Ronen Krausz have spent the past 10+ years "developing positive attitudes for healthy smiles." Dr. Barton and Dr. Krausz will serve as co-Dental Directors to continue to lead the practice. Their deep expertise of pediatric dentistry will aid 42 North Dental to drive growth across the Northeast in pediatric and orthodontic care. The Center for Pediatric Dental Care & Orthodontics compliments 42 North Dental's portfolio of 78 supported practices and represents the first practice dedicated to pediatric patients and their families.
"Partnering with The Center for Pediatric Dental Care & Orthodontics is exciting for us because of their leadership in providing pediatric services in the Boston area," says Dr. Michael Scialabba, VP Clinical Affairs, 42 North Dental. "It's no surprise many 42 North Dental employees, from Dental Directors to home office employees to Board Members, are both past and present patients of this practice. Their expertise with the youngest dental patients is well-known."
"Adding Dr. Barton and Dr. Krausz to our clinical leadership is a further investment in pediatric dentistry," says Geoff Ligibel, President and CEO of 42 North Dental. "I know that providing comprehensive dental care for individuals and families means treating our oldest and youngest patients. We already see many pediatric patients and support orthodontics across the Northeast, and we look forward to further expanding our offerings in these areas."
"Our practice has long-standing patient families that we have treated for generations and we aimed to partner with an organization that respects what we have built," said Dr. Wesley Barton, The Center for Pediatric Dental Care & Orthodontics. His partner Dr. Ronan Krausz added, "The quality of care we provide our patients is our top priority, and we are excited to continue to lead our practice while leveraging all the business and administrative help provided by 42 North Dental."
ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the North East supporting 27 practice brands in 78 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created by dentists for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.