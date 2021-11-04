WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations are in order for the 39 dentists of 42 North Dental who won "Top Dentist" awards in 2021! Awarded by Boston Magazine, Connecticut Magazine, New Hampshire Magazine, and Westchester Magazine, this recognition is voted on by peer-dentists in each voting area and vetted by an expert panel. In total, since the program's inception, 42 North Dental has had more "Top Dentist" wins than any other dental practice in the coverage area.
"I'm proud of the winning dentists, their teams, and colleagues across the organization." says Dr. Michael Scialabba, Chief Clinical Officer at 42 North Dental. He continues "To have fellow dentists in our region vote for our dentists as 'Top Dentists' is compelling evidence that we set the bar for quality patient care in our respective markets."
Clinicians at 42 North Dental are aided by 360-degree support in all areas from clinical to administrative services. Peer review groups, formalized mentoring, ongoing free CE courses, and study clubs help doctors and their teams connect and collaborate across the provider community. Additionally, administrative support extends throughout the practices from IT to recruiting, allowing clinicians to fully focus on providing the highest quality dental care and patient experience.
Dr. Scialabba continues, "A sincere congratulations and thank you to every team member at 42 North Dental. Your commitment to patients and your dedication to quality care is greatly valued."
See below for a complete list of winners.
Boston Magazine
Craig M. Allen
Allen Dental Associates
Lauren E. Handwerk
Lyle E. Smith
Erin Marie Hersey
Dynamic Dental
Marisa B. Reason
Andrew Henry Mancini
Gentle Dental
Fan Yang
Ibrahim Lakkis
Jose Oscar Colon
Kirill Klimashov
Madison A. Lemmo
Natalia K. Hoffmann
Saishree Amin
Catherine J. Moshirfar
Great Hill Dental Partners
Lawrence E Goodman
Maryanne Knasas Irwin
Omar Salem
Qian Yang
David A. Goldberg
Newbury Dental Associates
Jonathan D. Millen
Shadi Daher
Ronen Krausz
The Center for Pediatric Dental Care & Orthodontics
Derek Lik-Szun Leung
Wellesley Dental Group
Ejaz Ali
Femina E. Ali
Mohammad H. Barra
David Lustbader
South Shore Oral Surgery
Michael Shemkus
Michael Gu
Paul Wilson
Connecticut Magazine
Steven Meltzer
Family Dental Practice of Bloomfield
Ian Gibbs
Family Dental Practice of Newington
Manuel Sato
Four Town Dental
James Pucci
New Haven Dental Group
Lindsay Gadzik
Southern CT Dental Group
New Hampshire Magazine
Joshua Howard
JD Howard Dental
Westchester Magazine
John Browne
Brown, Goetz, Miraglia
Eugene Goetz
Brown, Goetz, Miraglia
Ben Miraglia
Brown, Goetz, Miraglia
ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest supporting 38 practice brands in 105 locations. Committed to eliminating barriers to quality patient care by providing administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the practice to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as unmatched administrative support. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/42-north-dental-celebrates-award-winning-dentists-301415525.html
SOURCE 42 North Dental