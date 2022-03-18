WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) today announced the names of the 47 pharmacists who passed the Board Certification in Medication Therapy Management (BCMTMS™) exams during the January/February window. By passing these exams, they earn the BCMTMS™ credential. These pharmacists join a list of over 600 active board-certified medication therapy management pharmacists. The BCMTMS™ examination attests to specialized knowledge, skill, and abilities based upon predetermined standards in medication therapy management. The National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) seeks to elevate the status, voice, and role of accomplished pharmacists in strengthening the pharmacy profession.
"On behalf of NBMTM, I want to congratulate all 47 dedicated pharmacists for receiving the BCMTMS™credential," said NBMTM's Chair Bhavana Mutha Rph, BCMAS, BCMTMS, PDTM. "The BCMTMS Exam requires months of studying, which is quite challenging for working pharmacists, especially those burdened with extra-work due to the current pandemic. Medication therapy management pharmacists face complex patient care scenarios in the real world and often deal with patients facing financial and cultural barriers. Having the BCMTMS™ demonstrates the skillsets needed for medication therapy management practice."
Following is the complete list of those who earned the BCMTMS™ credentials during the January/February 2022 window:
Hala Abuissa
Emelia Agahzadeh
Mark David Alfonso
Abdulaziz Ghanem Al-Qahtani
Rebecca Antonelli
Muhammad Arsalan
Heather Biancuzzo
Sarah Bluestein
Brian Bogdanowicz
Emily Givens Byrd
Lindsay Daughtry
Ashley Erin Dunwoody
Kamila Dymala
Leila Fawaz
Cierra Goodwin
Amanda Hayes
Ruth Kahura
Richard Kalck
Jennifer Konsul
Haritha Koripally
Kavita Krishna Gopal
Michelle Luther
Chinwe Ukachi Madu
Sarah Marting
Michael McKinley
Kimberly Mire
Liseli Mulala
Sima Nikpour
John Orfanidis
Riddhi Parikh
Amit Dasharath Patel
Lori Peck
Tho Phan
Mariam Philip
Denise Reidy
Stacy E. Rosenberger
Eric Richard Sands
Vicky Sin
Stephanie Soto Parra
Weston Stewart
Nethania Thelemaque
Quan Minh Nhat Tran
Mallory Keck Tucker
Nkolika Uzoukwu
Spencer A. Wallace
Mason Whitt
Inam Zubairie
