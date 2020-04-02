WELLESLEY, Mass., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4G Clinical, a cutting-edge randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) provider, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Barry Moore as VP of Delivery.
Barry Moore, former Head of Clinical Supply Solutions at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has over 20 years of experience managing clinical trial supply chain systems, processes and solutions.
"My passion has always been finding novel ways to execute and accelerate clinical trials by utilizing technology," says Barry Moore. "4G Clinical's ability to bring speed and flexibility to clinical trials without compromising robust quality is unlike anything I have seen. I am excited to leverage my industry experience and technical knowledge to aid in 4G Clinical's mission to bring crucial medicines to those who need them, faster."
Barry is also actively involved with GS1 standards for clinical trials, a member of the American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS) and recently the Chairman of the Clinical Supply Blockchain Working Group, a consortium of pharmaceutical industry leaders building the blockchain-powered clinical supply framework.
"We are thrilled to have such a dynamic and driven thought leader join 4G Clinical," says David Kelleher, CEO of 4G Clinical. "An accomplished industry veteran, Barry brings a unique balance of operational and technical expertise to his work. As 4G Clinical continues our global expansion, Barry will be a true asset to our team."
About 4G Clinical
4G Clinical is a global leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) and supply forecasting optimization software for the life sciences industry, offering the only fully cloud-based, 100% configurable and flexible solutions utilizing natural language processing (NLP) to accelerate clinical trials. 4G Clinical is headquartered in the Boston Biotech corridor of Wellesley, MA, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.4gclinical.com.
Media Contact:
Amy Ripston
amy@4gclinical.com