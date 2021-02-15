MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4medica®, a 23-year trusted hospital, lab, imaging, health information exchange (HIE), health plan and physician connectivity network leader, today announced the 4medica Health Data Exchange Platform, 4medica Big Data MPI™ and Marina Del Rey Corporate Office Supporting Infrastructure have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
A coveted stamp of approval, HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that 4medica has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places 4medica among an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these industry challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
For more than two decades, 4medica's clinical data management and laboratory revenue cycle management solutions have correlated the web-based hosted patient lab data ordering and resulting process with hundreds of hospital-based and national commercial laboratory partners and 40,000+ physicians.
According to Gregg Church, President of 4medica, the company places a high priority on security and privacy when hosting sensitive personal health information, which includes 70+ million patient identities. 4medica is committed to safety and compliance through reasonable measures, protecting health data against loss, theft, misuse and unauthorized access.
"Though we've always taken seriously the protection of patient health data, we recognize achieving HITRUST CSF Certification brings another level of security protection to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Church. "Earning this prestigious security accreditation demonstrates to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive consumer data."
"Data breaches compromise personally identifiable information stored in technology systems, causing wide-ranging collateral damage. The most important thing we can do as a responsible data steward is to protect our lab connectivity partners and their patients from criminal activities," he added.
"The comprehensive HITRUST CSF information protection framework has seen widespread adoption across industries, while the HITRUST CSF Assurance Program brings a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now a common benchmark to measure organizations' safeguards for sensitive data."
About 4medica
Guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% patient record duplication rate, 4medica® solves data integrity, financial and wellness management challenges to achieve true clinical interoperability and transparency. The 4medica COVID-19 Employee Wellness Management™ suite of apps helps reopening businesses maintain a safe and secure workplace for employees during the pandemic crisis. Our Big Data Management and Clinical Data Exchange cloud solutions facilitate patient identity management and data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, the first time. 4medica's Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ integrates end-to-end high-volume revenue cycle management services. 4medica has processed up to 6 billion clinical results representing more than 70 million patient identities. The company connects 40,000-plus physicians to hundreds of ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide. Learn more at http://www.4medica.com.
