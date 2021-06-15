GILBERT, Ariz., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five individuals' dedication to improving their wellbeing is being recognized by Isagenix International, which has named them as its first group of U.S. finalists for this year's IsaBody Challenge®, a total-body transformation program.
The first Judging Period's finalists are Kenneth Thomas of Jacksonville, Florida; Brian Stenberg of Hood River, Oregon; Julie Talkington of Broomfield, Colorado; Carolyn Presley of Champaign, Illinois; and Tony Lombardi of Oceanside, California.
These are the first five of 15 total finalists who will receive $3,000 each. Each finalist will be introduced at the annual Isagenix New Year Kick Off event, where the IsaBody® Grand Prize Winner and Runner-Up will be announced. Isagenix, a global wellbeing company providing effective products and a supportive community, hosts the IsaBody Challenge and New Year Kick Off.
The five finalists were selected out of thousands of people across the United States who completed the IsaBody Challenge during the first Judging Period. Finalists are competing for a chance to win the grand prize of $25,000 or the runner-up prize of $10,000.
"Isagenix customers continue to embrace the IsaBody Challenge because of the incredible support they receive while competing," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Sharron Walsh. "Participants cheer each other on and hold each other accountable throughout the process. The camaraderie continues to impress me year after year."
Meet the Finalists
Kenneth Thomas, Florida
Age: 37
Total Weight Loss: 25 pounds*
Challenges Completed: 1
On May 4, 2020, Kenneth was the heaviest he had ever been, at 195 pounds. After losing 21 pounds, he took the next step in his wellbeing journey and started using Isagenix products. He also entered the IsaBody Challenge, using it to hold himself accountable to his weight loss goal and improve his health. Since he started the Challenge, he has not missed a single week going to the gym, and he credits Isagenix products with helping his transformation. After completing the Challenge, Kenneth could run 65 minutes nonstop on the elliptical, bench-press 135 pounds 28 times, and dead lift 225 pounds 10 times.* He's now ready to motivate others to achieve their goals by using the same products that fueled his success.
Brian Stenberg, Oregon
Age: 33
Total Weight Gain: 9 pounds of lean muscle*
Challenges Completed: 7
As a teacher who had to teach math and science via distance learning instead of physical education and health classes in person, Brian saw his daily activity decrease during his seventh IsaBody Challenge. It was a different experience from past Challenges, including one where he had committed to doing 100 pushups a day for 16 weeks. The Isagenix meal replacement shakes saved him from overeating during this challenging time. "Isagenix is the perfect complement for people trying to maintain a high-quality, healthy diet," Brian said. As he finished his latest Challenge, he was already looking forward to the next one and planning to engage his community of support to help hold himself accountable and set himself up for success for the rest of 2021.
Julie Talkington, Colorado
Age: 37
Total Weight Loss: 38 pounds*
Challenges Completed: 9
While weight has always been a battle for Julie, even as a high-level athlete, her wellbeing goals are about how she feels inside and out. Thanks to the IsaBody Challenge, she now feels more energetic, more interested in working out, more comfortable in her skin, and more confident. She's not only discovered the benefits of healthy eating and the impact it has on her life but also increased her endurance, running speed, and body strength. "This is definitely not a diet," Julie said. "It truly has been a lifestyle change!"
Carolyn Presley, Illinois
Age: 71
Total Weight Loss: 52 pounds*
Challenges Completed: 11
A frequent IsaBody participant and fan of Isagenix plant-based nutrition, Carolyn feels great at age 71. While her exercise dropped off for a while due to facility closures, she's committed to getting back to what works best for her body: deep-water aerobics and Tabata, a type of high-intensity interval training. Carolyn is also hoping to inspire others her age and younger, especially her family. "My advice is to start now and don't wait. I retired four years ago and truly believe that I'm not really retired. I'm just getting started!"
Tony Lombardi, California
Age: 41
Total Weight Loss: 50 pounds*
Challenges Completed: 1
Tony used a wide variety of fitness regimes in the past to regulate his weight and maintain a good physique. What he didn't know was that he was missing the biggest component of all: superior nutrition. Through Isagenix, he has not only learned how to fuel his body but also increased his energy and motivation. "Isagenix has allowed me to do all of this in a healthy, sustainable way," Tony said. "The best part is it's transformed our health as a family. My wife, Amanda, is down 15 pounds with abs again,* and we can both feel great about the awesome example we are providing for our kids."
To see the finalists' before and progress photos, visit the Isagenix Newsroom. To learn more about Isagenix, visit the Newsroom, like the company on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.
*Weight loss, muscle gain, lifestyle, and other results depicted here reflect exceptional individual experiences of Isagenix customers and should not be construed as typical or average. Results vary with individual effort, body composition, eating patterns, time, exercise, and other factors, such as genetic and physiological makeup. A two-phase 2016 study published by researchers at Skidmore College showed an average weight loss of 24 pounds after 12 weeks. The study evaluated the use of Isagenix products in men and women for weight loss followed by weight maintenance. During the weight maintenance phase, the subjects who continued the calorie-controlled program using Isagenix products better maintained their weight loss in comparison to those who transitioned to a traditional diet after 52 weeks.
About the IsaBody Challenge
The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest that rewards participants for their total-body and life transformations. Participants are judged on their before and progress photos as well as their personal essays describing their journeys. The contest looks for the most inspirational and motivational stories about how participants have made healthy body and life transformations. The IsaBody Challenge is open to all Isagenix customers and members over the age of 18 in markets where the company operates. For more information, visit the IsaBody Challenge page.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.
