TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether pharma manufacturers are implementing their first or tenth artificial intelligence (AI) project at manufacturing sites, the hardest part isn't necessarily the implementation of the project but measuring the return on investment (ROI) generated by the project.
This webinar will explore a use case where millions in ROI were realized by improving an already efficient process by just one percent. The presenters will also discuss selecting your projects and prioritizing them by what will drive the most value and produce the highest potential ROI. They'll include tips for gauging an organization's cultural readiness and provide guidance for building the roadmap for implementation. Finally, the presenters will look at how to build compelling visualizations (dashboards) to ensure user adoption.
Join expert speakers from Aizon, Lawrence Baisch, Chief Customer Success Officer and Kevin Baughman, Data Science Practice Lead, in a live webinar on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 1pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit 5 Metrics That Help to Calculate ROI of Your AI Project in Pharma Manufacturing.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Sydney Perelmutter
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352
Email: sperelmutter@xtalks.com
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks