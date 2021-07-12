ROSEMONT, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) announced today that Scott A. Rodeo, MD, FAAOS, of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City has been awarded the first OREF/AAOS Injectable Orthobiologics of Knee Osteoarthritis Grant. Dr. Rodeo, who is an Attending Orthopedic Surgeon and Clinician-Scientist at HSS, with appointments in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery (Sports Medicine Institute) and the Research Department (Tissue Engineering, Repair, and Regeneration Program), will serve as principal investigator for the study, "PRP Treatment of the ACL-Injured Knee to Decrease the Risk of PTOA."
Funding for this grant was made possible through the OREF/AAOS Clinical Research Gaps Fund with contributions from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and individual donors.
The $50,000 grant is the first to be awarded as part of a strategic partnership between OREF and AAOS which aims to help narrow the gap between clinical research funding and prioritized clinical research needs in musculoskeletal care, including orthobiologics. The partnership identifies areas of clinical research for which there is a need for increased, targeted funding to evaluate the effectiveness of various orthopaedic interventions and ultimately improve the quality of care for patients. A request for applications (RFA) is expected to be published in November 2021 for the second grant to be funded through this partnership.
"We are excited to fund the first grant in what we hope will be a long-term partnership to close gaps in our clinical knowledge of how to treat musculoskeletal issues that adversely affect both the patient and society," said Richard F. Kyle, MD, FAAOS, OREF president. "The physical and economic burden of musculoskeletal disease is enormous, but without a clear understanding of the problem and the resources to explore potential solutions, that burden will grow unchecked."
"Together with our partners at OREF, we look forward to the research that Dr. Rodeo and his team will conduct through this grant," said Daniel K. Guy, MD, FAAOS, AAOS president. "There is great interest in the potential of novel treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. This particular study of the use of an injectable orthobiologic, PRP, of a common knee ligament injury may lend insight into treatments to either prevent or minimize the later development of osteoarthritis of the knee. The Academy is delighted to participate in this inaugural research endeavor. We are confident that the OREF/AAOS Clinical Research Gaps Fund will build momentum and that our collaborative efforts will help promote the highest quality of musculoskeletal care for the patients we serve."
ABOUT THE ORTHOPAEDIC RESEARCH AND EDUCATION FOUNDATION
The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization committed to improving lives by supporting excellence in orthopaedic research. OREF is dedicated to being the leader in supporting research that improves function, eliminates pain, and restores mobility, and is the premier orthopaedic organization funding research across all subspecialties. Visit oref.org or follow OREF on Twitter.
ABOUT THE AAOS
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.
