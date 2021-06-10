MADISON, Wis. , June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An employee team from Aprilaire, the nationwide leader in indoor air quality products and solutions, participated in the American Lung Association in Wisconsin's 13th annual Fight for Air Climb May 22 at American Family Field and raised more than $9,500, the third highest fundraising company in Wisconsin. Dale Philippi, president and CEO of Research Products Corporation, Aprilaire's parent company, was among the climbers and recently joined the Wisconsin Leadership Board of Directors of the American Lung Association.
Last year in 2020, Aprilaire was the fifth highest donor company, with $6,800 going to the Wisconsin chapter of the American Lung Association, so the 2021 effort represented a 40% increase in fundraising. The money raised goes to support the American Lung Association's COVID-19 action initiative, an effort to protect against future respiratory virus pandemics, according to Megan Cordova of the American Lung Association in Wisconsin.
Climbing stairs and gasping for air is a natural fit for Aprilaire and its employees since the company has been manufacturing products and systems to improve air quality since 1954. The company has a singular purpose of enhancing people's health by improving the air in their homes.
Due to the pandemic, this year's event was a combination of virtual and in-person outside climbing AmFam Field's 1,400 stairs. Normally held climbing indoor staircases at the U.S. Bank Center, all participants including the Aprilaire employees were no less enthusiastic. In fact, the Milwaukee CBS TV affiliate reported the event raised more than $416,000.
Not only did Aprilaire support the non-profit with employee feet stepping up stairs, the company's give back will include board leadership beginning as Dale Philippi, the newly appointed president and CEO of Aprilaire's parent company Research Products Corporation, donates his time and joins the Local Leadership Board of Directors of the American Lung Association in Wisconsin. Philippi began a three-year term in February.
"Dale's insight and experience with Aprilaire will help us in our mission to raise awareness for lung cancer in Wisconsin, reduce smoking rates and ensure that we all have clean air to breathe," said Megan Cordova, executive director for the Lung Association in Wisconsin. "Thanks to the service of Dale and our other Local Leadership Board members, we are helping Wisconsin residents breathe a little easier."
Philippi was among Aprilaire's team of more than 50 employees that climbed the stairs at AmFam Field on May 22, proving he puts his feet behind causes he supports and also his time and talent.
About Aprilaire
Aprilaire, a division of Research Products Corporation (RPC), is on a mission to enhance people's health by improving the air in their homes nationwide. Headquartered in Madison, Wis. since 1954, Aprilaire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, temperature, and fresh air supply for all homes in all environments. The company has an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and the millions of homeowners who use their products every day. Our professional-grade solutions reflect a combination of practical science and human understanding, intuitively designed to create healthy environments so people can breathe the fullness of life in their homes. For information, call Aprilaire at 1-800-334-6011 or visit http://www.aprilaire.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Lisa Reihl, Aprilaire, 608-310-6333, Lisa.Reihl@aprilaire.com
SOURCE Aprilaire