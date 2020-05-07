LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping across America, Loma Linda University Medical Center was in desperate need of military-grade medical tents and other critical supplies essential in handling the surge in patients. With elective surgeries being canceled statewide and funds being drained without the replenishment of those procedures, Loma Linda was in a very tight spot. They reached out to their donors in the hopes that they can raise the half-million dollars they required immediately. That's when Karl McMillen acted and donated the full amount the hospital needed.
"Save lives, just save lives," said Chuck Campbell, McMillen's stepson and board member of the McMillen Family Foundation. "That's all Karl said to me, he handed me a check for the full amount the hospital needed and said just save lives!"
McMillen and his foundation, The McMillen Family Foundation has bestowed generous support, in the past, to Loma Linda. The Foundation's mission is to provide financial support to non-profit groups and agencies in Southern California dedicated to helping people of all ages who are affected by the scourge of alcohol and drugs. In addition to rehabilitation clinics, the foundation supports groups committed to providing community outreach and education to help prevent drug and alcohol addiction before they occur.
"The foundation's mission prevented it from making a direct donation to the hospital for their current need, so Karl decided to make the donation personally. We are all in this together and Karl is grateful for the warriors on the front line fighting the invisible enemy. He truly believes in the philosophy of Margaret Mead that a small group of dedicated people can change the world, it's the only thing that ever has," said Campbell.
"Karl McMillen's passion for the well-being of others is evident by this generous gift," said Richard Hart, MD, DrPH, President of Loma Linda University Health. "We are honored to use his philanthropic support to save the lives of those entrusted to our care."
"We are challenging others to step up and help. The help doesn't need to be financial, it can be as simple as donating personal protective equipment or even just staying home until it is safe," concluded Campbell.
