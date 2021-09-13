TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 505(b)(2) pathway allows sponsors to develop new drugs by leveraging data from a diverse range of sources and establishing a bridge to data from a previously approved drug. When successful, the 505(b)(2) pathway enables sponsors to realize significant time and cost savings, often while carrying lower risk and preserving exclusivity benefits.
Sponsors can use the 505(b)(2) pathway to develop drugs with new indications, dosage forms or strengths, formulations, dosing regimens, routes of administration, or even active ingredients. In many cases, these changes create new, differentiated products that patients or healthcare providers prefer over previous versions, leading to both improved experiences for patients and tremendous commercial value for sponsors.
Join expert speakers from Camargo, Cathy Gatza, PhD, VP of Regulatory and Strategy, and Andrea Miller, Manager of Life Science Solutions, in a live webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to discover early planning best practices for building and executing a successful, streamlined 505(b)(2) development program, and to hear a case study demonstrating how a product developed through this pathway can dramatically improve the patient journey.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit 505(b)(2) Regulatory Planning: Designing Streamlined Programs to Create Value for Patients and Sponsors.
