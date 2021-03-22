STANFORD, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Featuring talks from drug discovery leaders the Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium, April 19-20, 2021, is a free, virtual symposium hosted by Stanford University. This event offers an exciting opportunity for the public to hear about how drug research and development is done in the US and globally. Esteemed guests are from of major pharmaceutical companies, federal policy makers, venture capitalists, start-up companies, and scientists making groundbreaking advances. This year also offers a look into how COVID-19 has led to change in these spaces. Register for free at http://tinyurl.com/SDDS2021.
This year's SDDS "Lifetime Achievement Award" will be warded to Doug Lowy, MD, Principal Deputy Director, National Cancer Institute and John Schiller, PhD, Deputy Chief, Laboratory of Cellular Oncology, for their work on the HPV vaccine!
Esteemed speakers and participants include:
Doug Lowy, MD, Principal Deputy Director, National Cancer Institute
John Schiller, PhD, Deputy Chief, Laboratory of Cellular Oncology
Andrew Plump, MD, PhD, President, Research & Development of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Young Sohn, Chairman of the Board, HARMAN and Senior Advisor, Samsung Electronics
Brian Kobilka, MD, Helene Irwin Fagan Chair in Cardiology, Stanford University; Nobel Prize in 2012
Roger Kornberg, PhD, Mrs. George A. Winzer Professor in Medicine, Stanford University; Nobel Prize in 2006
Marcus Schindler, PhD, Executive Vice President and CSO of Research & Early Development, Novo Nordisk
Hal Barron, MD, CSO and President, GlaxoSmithKline
Wendy Young, PhD, Senior Vice President, Small Molecule Drug Discovery, Genentech
Jürgen Eckhardt, MD, Head of Leaps by Bayer
Carmen Chang, M.A., J.D., General Partner; Head of Asia, New Enterprise Associates
Nanna Lünebourg, PhD, MBA, Partner, Novo Ventures
Taiyin Yang, PhD, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing, Gilead
Stanley T. Crooke, MD, PhD, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Executive Chairman of the Board
Michael Basson, PhD, Senior Editor, Nature Medicine
Howard Bauchner, MD, Editor in Chief, JAMA
Michael Nedelman, CNN Producer
Philip Pizzo, MD, David and Susan Heckerman Professor and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Stanford University
Marc Tessier-Lavigne, PhD, President, Stanford University
Lloyd Minor, MD, Dean, Stanford School of Medicine
Janet Woodcock, MD, Acting Commissioner, FDA
Kathrin Jansen, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer
Anne Heatherington, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Data Sciences Institute, Takeda
Fady Malik, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Research and Development, Cytokinetics
Serge Saxonov, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, 10x Genomics
Mir Imran, MS, Chairman and CEO, Rani Therapeutics
Ken Mills , President and CEO, REGENXBIO
George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD, President & CSO, Regeneron
Joan Mannick, MD , Head of Research and Development, Life Biosciences
Mathai Mammen, MD, PhD, Global Head of Research and Development, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
Levi Garraway, MD, PhD, CMO, Genentech
Thomas Hudson, MD, Senior Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, AbbVie
Woodrow A. Myers, Jr., MD, MBA, Managing Director, Myers Ventures LLC
Helene Gayle, MD, MPH, President & CEO, The Chicago Community Trust
Mark Smith, MD, MBA, Founding President & CEO, California Healthcare Foundation
Elias Zerhouni, MD Former President for R&D, Sanofi; former Director of the NIH; former U.S. Presidential Science Envoy
Robert Califf, MD, Head of Strategy and Policy, Verily Life Sciences and Google Health Divisions of Alphabet
