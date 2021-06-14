NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S. activated a strategic media relations campaign surrounding client Lumenis, Inc., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, and their first-ever Lumenis, Inc. mobile tour.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited opportunities for physicians and other practitioners to have in-person experiences with new technologies, the LuMobile was born. This activation provides an option to bring the company's flagship devices to practitioners across 20 U.S. cities. Offering a safe outdoor tradeshow exhibit, the ongoing tour allows professionals in attendance the ability to watch live demos, speak with Lumenis representatives, and experience the devices first-hand.
"The ability to pivot from a traditional tradeshow model to an innovative, open air, mobile format speaks to the quick thinking and ingenuity that the 5W Beauty team shares with our clients," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "Instead of asking experts to travel to us, or join us on another Zoom meeting, this format delivers a unique experience going directly to them."
The tour kicked off in Chicago, with the LuMobile making its way to New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco and many more major cities around the country. On display are Lumenis' newest and most popular technologies, including the Stellar M22 for aesthetics, the recently launched MOSES 2.0 surgical platform, and the Selecta DUET and Optima IPL ophthalmic devices.
5W employed a multi-faceted PR strategy, which has garnered excitement and awareness for the program with over 70 placements across traditional and social media, boasting 3.8M+ impressions to date. Over 43 regional influencers have experienced a mobile treatment first-hand, including @jordanlaurelle, @highonlifestylee, @mommalovesfashionblog, and many more. This continued content has impacted regional brand awareness, strengthened the brand's B-to-B program, and increased Lumenis Inc.'s social media presence.
"When our marketing team came up with the Outdoor Mobile tradeshow Booth concept (the LuMobile), I immediately tasked the 5W beauty team to strategically come up with a plan that would create Buzz, hype, and WOW factor. The results speak for themselves! We can't wait for the season II launch of this activation. 5W continues to be a valued true partner of our organization. We look forward to our continued partnership," Kevin Mendell, VP of Marketing, Customer Experience, and Clinical training.
Led by an expert team with extensive category experience, 5WPR's Beauty practice leverages unrivaled industry knowledge and integrated, strategic campaigns to drive real, meaningful results for clients. The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and social communications. Through key relationships with media, influencers, bloggers, and celebrities, the team executes 360 degree campaigns that result in meaningful coverage for their clients.
About Lumenis
Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For over 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of Baring Private Equity Asia.
About 5W Public Relations
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.
