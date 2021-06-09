DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrosurgical Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global electrosurgical devices global market is estimated to reach $6,635.6 million by 2027.
Electrosurgery units (ESU's) are the medical devices used for surgical cutting or to manage blood loss by causing coagulation (homeostasis) during surgery. Electrosurgical devices are used for almost all types of surgeries such as cardiac, orthopedic, cosmetic and dermatological, gynecological, plastic surgery, ENT, maxillofacial, urological, neurological and general surgical procedures as well as certain dental procedures, etc.
The increasing acceptance of electrosurgical devices is mainly due to the advancements in electrosurgical devices such as reduction of collateral damage to tissues, eschar (dead tissues) formation and also limiting the sticking of tissues.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Factors Influencing Market
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Drivers and Opportunities
3.4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries
3.4.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Aging Population
3.4.1.3 the Growing Number of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures
3.4.1.4 Prevalence of Obesity and Its Related Surgeries
3.4.1.5 Advancement in Technology
3.4.1.6 Demand for Electrosurgical Procedures in the Emerging Regions
3.4.2 Restraints and Threats
3.4.2.1 Risk of Side Effects
3.4.2.2 Increase in the Number of Product Recalls
3.4.2.3 Preference for Non-Invasive Procedures
3.4.2.4 Healthcare Reforms Especially Government Pressure to Minimize Healthcare Costs
3.4.2.5 Pricing Pressure on Device Manufacturers
3.4.2.6 Postponement and Cancellation of Surgeries Due to Covid-19
3.5 Regulatory Affairs
3.5.1 International Organization for Standardization
3.5.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System
3.5.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices
3.5.2 The U.S.
3.5.3 Europe
3.5.4 China
3.5.5 India
3.5.6 Japan
3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.7 Market Share Analysis
3.7.1 Electrosurgical Devices Global Market
3.8 Patent Trends
3.9 Reimbursement Scenario
3.10 Technologic Advancements
3.10.1 Radiofrequency Ballon Ablation
3.10.2 Eclipsia+ 27.12Mhz Advanced Thermocoagulation System
3.11 Supply Chain Analysis
3.12 Volume of Electrosurgery Assisted Surgical Procedures
4 Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Products
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Electrosurgical Generators and Monitors
4.3 Electrosurgical Instruments/Units
4.3.1 Monopolar Instruments
4.3.1.1 Contact Monopolar Instruments
4.3.1.1.1 Electrosurgical Electrodes
4.3.1.1.2 Electrosurgical Pencils
4.3.1.1.3 Suction Coagulators and Irrigation Devices
4.3.1.1.4 Others
4.3.1.2 Non-Contact (Plasma) Monopolar Instruments
4.3.1.2.1 Argon Based Systems
4.3.1.2.2 Helium Based Systems
4.3.2 Bipolar Instruments/Units
4.3.2.1 Vessel Sealing Devices
4.3.2.2 Bipolar Forceps
4.4 Smoke Management Systems
4.5 Electrosurgical Accessories
4.5.1 Patient Return Electrodes
4.5.2 Smoke Management System Accessories
4.5.3 Foot Switches, Cords, Cables and Adapters
4.5.4 Other Accessories (Disposables, Care and Cleaning Agents)
5 Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Applications
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cardiovascular Surgery
5.3 Cosmetic & Dermatology Surgery
5.4 Dental Surgery
5.5 Gastrointestinal Surgery
5.6 General Surgery
5.7 Gynecological Surgery
5.8 Neurological Surgery
5.9 Oncology
5.10 Orthopedic Surgery
5.11 Urology
5.12 Other Surgeries
6 Electrosurgical Devices Global Market, by End-Users
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hospitals
6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
6.4 Clinics/Physician's Office
7 Regional Market Analysis
8 Company Developments
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Approvals
8.3 New Product Launches
8.4 Acquisitions
9 Major Companies
9.1 Applied Medical Resource Corporation
9.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
9.3 Conmed Corporation
9.4 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
9.5 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon & Megadyne)
9.6 KLS Martin Group
9.7 Medtronic, plc
9.8 Olympus Corporation
9.9 Smith & Nephew, plc
9.10 Stryker Corporation
Companies Mentioned
- Accuratus AG
- Acteon Group Limited
- Adeor Medical AG
- Advanced Instrumentations Inc.
- Advin Healthcare
- Alan Electronic System Pvt. Ltd.
- Albin Group AG
- Alsa Apparecchi Medical Srl
- Ambu A/S
- Anatomics Pty Ltd
- Anetic Aid Ltd
- Angiodynamics, Inc,
- Applied Medical Resources Corporation
- Appro Korea
- Apyx Medical Corporation
- Atmos Medizintechnik
- Atricure, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baisheng Medical Co.Ltd.
- Baylis Medical Company, Inc
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Beijing Kestrel Co. Ltd.
- Beijing Med-Zenith Medical Scientific Co. Ltd.
- Bipad Surgical Inc.
- Black & Black Surgical, Inc,
- Black Forest Medical Group (Pmi Pro Med Instruments Gmbh)
- Bolder Surgical LLC (Just Right)
- Bonart Co. Ltd.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co.Kg
- Bramsys Ind Com Ltd
- BVI Medical
- Carlo De Fiorgi S.R.L
- Cimpax Aps
- Coltene/Whaledent AG
- Conmed Corporation
- Contact Co. LLC
- Cooper Companies, Inc.
- Deltronix Equipamentos Ltda.
- Deroyal Industries, Inc.
- Divlabs Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Dixion Vertrieb Medizinischer Gerate GmbH
- Ease Electronics Systems
- Electro Range Mfg Co.
- Elekto-Maglaboratuvar Aletleri San Ve Tic A.S.
- Eleps Endoscopes
- Elite Medical
- Elmed Inc.
- Ems Electro Medical Systems S.A.
- Encision, Inc.
- Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
- Fazzini S.R.L
- Fiab S.P.A
- Gima S.P.A
- Goldbov Photoelectronics Co. Ltd
- Gps Medical Srl
- Gunter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH
- Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited
- Hebu Medical GmbH
- Hermann Medizintechnik GmbH
- Hoya Corporation (Microline Surgical. Inc,/Pentax Medical)
- Ic Medical Inc.
- Inspital Medical Technology GmbH
- Integra Life Science Holding Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Itc. Co.Ltd
- Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)
- Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg
- Karl-Mueller Scientific Sdn. Bhd.
- Kavandish System
- Kentamed Ltd
- Kirwan Surgical Products,Llc
- Kls Martin Group
- Lamidey Noury Medical Sarl
- Led S.P.A
- Life Support Systems
- Macan Manufacturing
- Maxer Endoscopy GmbH
- Mechan Europe Ltd
- Medtronic, plc
- Meyer-Haake GmbH
- Nazmed Sms Sdn Bhd
- Olives India
- Olympus Corporation
- Om Surgicals
- Oxxot Srl
- Parkell Inc,
- Prima Medical Ltd
- Prosurg Inc.
- Reger Medizintechnik GmbH
- RF Kinetics
- RF Medical Co. Ltd.
- Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation
- S.I. Surgical Pvt. Ltd.
- Seemann Technologies GmbH
- Shanghai Medeco Industry Co. Ltd.
- Shining World Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Sklar Corporation
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Sternmed GmbH
- Stingray Surgical Products LLC.
- Stryker Corporation
- Surgicose International
- Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH
- Symmetry Surgical Inc.
- Taylor Surgical Instruments Pty Ltd
- Telea Electronics Engineering S.R.L
- U.S. Medical Innovations, LLC
- Unimicro Medical Systems Co, Ltd
- Utah Medical Products, Inc.
- Uzumcu Medical Equipment
- Venus Medsys Private Limited
- Wisap Medical Technology GmbH
- World Precision Instruments
- Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Xodus Medical, Inc.
- Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi8i48
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-63-billion-electrosurgical-devices-markets---global-forecast-to-2027-increasing-adoption-of-minimally-invasive-surgeries-301308914.html
SOURCE Research and Markets