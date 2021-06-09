NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 63.41 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the monoclonal antibodies market to register a CAGR of over 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA are some of the major market participants. The targeted therapeutic mechanism of action will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Monoclonal Antibodies Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Oncology
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Other Applications
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the monoclonal antibodies market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Monoclonal Antibodies Market size
- Monoclonal Antibodies Market trends
- Monoclonal Antibodies Market industry analysis
The introduction of low-priced biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of monoclonal antibodies may threaten the growth of the market.
Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist monoclonal antibodies market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the monoclonal antibodies market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the monoclonal antibodies market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of monoclonal antibodies market vendors
