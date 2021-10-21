BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A total of 64 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2021 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 48 separate specialties, ranging from urology to weight management, specifically:
Cardiology-Non-Interventional
Dr. Mark Applefeld (retired 10/31/2021)
Dr. Frank Morris
Dermatology
Dr. Douglas Buethe
Emergency Medicine
Dr. Stephen Schenkel
Endocrinology
Dr. Marie Bellantoni
Gastroenterology
Dr. Scott Huber
Gastroenterology – Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Dr. Matilda Hagan
Dr. Mary Harris
Gastroenterology – Liver Disease
Dr. Anurag Maheshwari
Dr. Paul Thuluvath
Hematology
Dr. Sandy Kotiah
Dr. Peter Ledakis
Hospitalist Medicine
Dr. David Bright
Infectious Disease
Dr. Paul Arle Eder
Intensivists – Critical Care
Dr. Kelli Eimer
Internal Medicine – General
Dr. Thomas Lynch
Interventional Radiology
Dr. Brad Cogan
Dr. David Sill
Nephrology
Dr. Robert Greenwell
Neurology - General
Dr. Bonnie Gerecke
Neurology – Neuromuscular
Dr. Bonnie Gerecke
Oncology – Breast
Dr. Neil B. Friedman
Dr. David Riseberg
Oncology – Colon
Dr. Peter Ledkakis
Pain Management
Dr. Harrison Linder
Dr. David Maine
Pathology
Dr. Edgar Alonsozana
Pulmonary
Dr. Albert Polito
Radiation Oncology
Dr. Maria Jacobs
Radiology
Dr. Brad Cogan
Dr. David Sill
Rheumatology
Dr. Lynn Ludmer
Urology
Dr. Blaine Kristo
Dr. Alan Kusakabe
Weight Management
Dr. Kuldeep Singh
Surgical Specialties
Anesthesiology
Dr. Robert Wong
Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Kuldeep Singh
Breast Surgery
Dr. Gauri Bedi
Dr. Neil Friedman
Dr. Jennifer Joh
Colo-Rectal Surgery
Dr. Jeffery Nelson
Cosmetic Surgery-Breast/Body Contouring
Dr. Brendan Collins
General Surgery
Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick
Dr. Nora Meenaghan
Dr. Thomas Swope
Neurosurgery
Dr. Charles Park
Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
Dr. John Campbell
Dr. Rebecca Cerrato
Dr. Clifford Jeng
Dr. Patrick Maloney
Dr. Lew Schon
Orthopedic Surgery – Hand
Dr. Clayton Alexander
Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
Dr. Marc Hungerford
Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
Dr. John-Paul Rue
Plastic Surgery – Reconstruction
Dr. Bernard (Bernie) W. Chang
Dr. Brendan Collins
Regional Anesthesiology
Dr. Robert Wong
Spine Surgery
Dr. Charles Edwards
Surgical Oncology
Dr. Debashish Bose
Dr. Kurtis Campbell
Dr. Armando Sardi
Vascular Surgery
Dr. Paul Lucas
General Gynecology
Dr. Tangela Anderson-Tull
Dr. Kevin Audlin
Dr. Meghan Lynch
General Obstetrics/High-Risk Obstetrics
Dr. Robert Atlas
General Pediatrics
Dr. Ashanti Woods
Gynecologic Oncology
Dr. Dwight Im
Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes
Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Dr. Robert Atlas
Urogynecology
Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann
Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields. In addition, Kuldeep Singh, M.D., FACS, MBA, FASMBS, Director of The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy, was among several physicians photographed and profiled for the special edition. A Board Certified general surgeon, Dr. Singh is Fellowship trained in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery and Bariatric Surgery with extensive experience in:
- Gastric bypass (Roux-en-Y) surgery
- Laparoscopic gastric sleeve surgery
- Revision bariatric surgery
Assisting in the Baltimore magazine "Top Docs" survey were three physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy's Family Childbirth and Children's Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor also served on the advisory board in 2020. Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
