BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A total of 64 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2021 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 48 separate specialties, ranging from urology to weight management, specifically:

Cardiology-Non-Interventional

Dr. Mark Applefeld (retired 10/31/2021)

Dr. Frank Morris

Dermatology

Dr. Douglas Buethe

Emergency Medicine

Dr. Stephen Schenkel

Endocrinology

Dr. Marie Bellantoni

Gastroenterology

Dr. Scott Huber

Gastroenterology – Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Dr. Matilda Hagan

Dr. Mary Harris

Gastroenterology – Liver Disease

Dr. Anurag Maheshwari

Dr. Paul Thuluvath

Hematology

Dr. Sandy Kotiah

Dr. Peter Ledakis

Hospitalist Medicine

Dr. David Bright

Infectious Disease

Dr. Paul Arle Eder

Intensivists – Critical Care

Dr. Kelli Eimer

Internal Medicine – General

Dr. Thomas Lynch

Interventional Radiology

Dr. Brad Cogan

Dr. David Sill

Nephrology

Dr. Robert Greenwell

Neurology - General

Dr. Bonnie Gerecke

Neurology – Neuromuscular

Dr. Bonnie Gerecke

Oncology – Breast

Dr. Neil B. Friedman

Dr. David Riseberg

Oncology – Colon

Dr. Peter Ledkakis

Pain Management

Dr. Harrison Linder

Dr. David Maine

Pathology

Dr. Edgar Alonsozana

Pulmonary

Dr. Albert Polito

Radiation Oncology

Dr. Maria Jacobs

Radiology

Dr. Brad Cogan

Dr. David Sill

Rheumatology

Dr. Lynn Ludmer

Urology

Dr. Blaine Kristo

Dr. Alan Kusakabe

Weight Management

Dr. Kuldeep Singh

Surgical Specialties

Anesthesiology

Dr. Robert Wong

Bariatric Surgery

Dr. Kuldeep Singh

Breast Surgery

Dr. Gauri Bedi

Dr. Neil Friedman

Dr. Jennifer Joh

Colo-Rectal Surgery

Dr. Jeffery Nelson

Cosmetic Surgery-Breast/Body Contouring

Dr. Brendan Collins

General Surgery

Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick

Dr. Nora Meenaghan

Dr. Thomas Swope

Neurosurgery

Dr. Charles Park

Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle

Dr. John Campbell

Dr. Rebecca Cerrato

Dr. Clifford Jeng

Dr. Patrick Maloney                    

Dr. Lew Schon

Orthopedic Surgery – Hand

Dr. Clayton Alexander

Orthopedic Surgery – Joint

Dr. Marc Hungerford

Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine

Dr. John-Paul Rue

Plastic Surgery – Reconstruction

Dr. Bernard (Bernie) W. Chang

Dr. Brendan Collins

Regional Anesthesiology

Dr. Robert Wong

Spine Surgery

Dr. Charles Edwards

Surgical Oncology

Dr. Debashish Bose

Dr. Kurtis Campbell

Dr. Armando Sardi

Vascular Surgery

Dr. Paul Lucas

General Gynecology

Dr. Tangela Anderson-Tull

Dr. Kevin Audlin

Dr. Meghan Lynch

General Obstetrics/High-Risk Obstetrics

Dr. Robert Atlas

General Pediatrics

Dr. Ashanti Woods

Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Dwight Im

Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes

Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein

Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Dr. Robert Atlas

Urogynecology

Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields. In addition, Kuldeep Singh, M.D., FACS, MBA, FASMBS, Director of The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy, was among several physicians photographed and profiled for the special edition. A Board Certified general surgeon, Dr. Singh is Fellowship trained in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery and Bariatric Surgery with extensive experience in:

  • Gastric bypass (Roux-en-Y) surgery
  • Laparoscopic gastric sleeve surgery
  • Revision bariatric surgery

Assisting in the Baltimore magazine "Top Docs" survey were three physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy's Family Childbirth and Children's Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor also served on the advisory board in 2020. Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated hospital with a national reputation for women's health care. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine and the 20-story, $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit Mercy's website at http://www.mdmercy.com, visit MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-MD-Mercy.

