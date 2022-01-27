ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leading provider of online social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum and professional development to schools and districts nationwide, recently announced the addition of three executives to its senior leadership team. The company has named Lawrence Baird as its chief product officer, Meg Roe as its senior vice president of marketing and communications, and Remington Fairlamb as its chief revenue officer.
Baird brings over 25 years of experience in sales, operations, and product and project management experience to his new position. Prior to 7 Mindsets, he served as senior vice president at Mindgrub Technologies, first steering its client solutions and operations and then moving on to operations at its investment arm, Mindgrub Ventures. Baird also served as chief operating officer for Mosaic Learning and in various executive positions during a 13-year tenure with Laureate Education.
Roe has more than 30 years of experience leading marketing and communications teams in publishing and K-12 educational technology organizations. Most recently, she served as the senior vice president for marketing and communications at Achieve3000, an educational technology company that was recently acquired by McGraw Hill. Before that, Roe led the school marketing team at Learning Ally, a nonprofit that offers solutions for students with dyslexia, and Catapult Learning, a leading provider of instructional services.
Fairlamb has a 24-year history of leading sales and marketing functions for SaaS business in the K-12 educational technology market. Before joining 7 Mindsets, he was senior vice president for Achieve3000 where he oversaw the organic growth and assimilation of the acquired Actively Learn curricular platform. In addition, Fairlamb has held senior sales leadership roles in well-known organizations such as Frontline Education, Teachscape, and Kaplan K12 Learning Services.
"We welcome these executives to 7 Mindsets and are confident that their collective knowledge and considerable experiences will greatly further our mission of bringing SEL offerings to districts and schools across the country," said Scott Shickler, co-founder and CEO of 7 Mindsets. "The repertoire of expertise and skills that these three bring to the table will enhance our efforts exponentially."
The expansion of the 7 Mindsets executive team follows a year of record growth for the company and a strategic investment by middle-market private equity firm Gauge Capital. To learn more, go to https://7mindsets.com.
About 7 Mindsets
Since 2016, 7 Mindsets has been providing an award-winning, easy-to-implement, proven, and transformational SEL curriculum and professional development program to pre-K-12 schools and districts. The research-based program helps educators create and sustain positive school cultures rooted in healthy relationships. For more information go to 7mindsets.com and follow 7 Mindsets on Twitter @7Mindsets.
