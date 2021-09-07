PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced the winners in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes submitted nominations to reward team members and gain exposure for the organization, its initiatives, and the exemplary accomplishments of its leaders as they work to reduce their impact on our environment.
"We are so proud to reward and recognize all of our winners and finalists, as they provide the leadership and vision needed to protect our environment," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group.
The 2021 Sustainability Award winners are:
Sustainability Hero of the Year (Executive)
- Francisco Morocz, Co-Founder and CEO, Heila Technologies
- Apolónia Rodrigues, President, Dark Sky®
- Michael Tuohy, Vice President, Environment & Sustainability, Intelex Technologies ULC
- Kyra Whitten, Vice President, Sustainability, and President, Flex Foundation, Flex
Sustainability Champion of the Year (Non-executive)
- Jennie Galbraith, Group Head of ESG, British American Tobacco
- Dr. Debbie Mielewski, Technical Fellow of Sustainability, Ford Motor Company
- Fabien Thibault, Global Manager of Product and Packaging Sustainability, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Project)
- Arkema's Advanced Bio-Circular Materials and Sustainable Castor Bean Farming Initiatives
- Brightmark's Ashley, Indiana Plastics Renewal Facility
- IIFL Home Finance's Kutumb
- Bausch + Lomb ONE By ONE Recycling Program
- RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS
- DuPont Water Solutions
- Great Eagle Green Influential Programmed
- T-Mobile USA Inc.
- NextWave Plastics, convened by Lonely Whale
- EarthKind: The Year of the Monarch
- Powercast: Using RF Power for battery replacement to significantly reduce E-waste
- U.S Army, AMCOM Logistics Center (ALC) Distribution Center (DC) RFID Warehouse and SCM Solution
- Recyclops: Bringing Recycling Where It Doesn't Exist
Sustainability Leadership Award (Organization)
- Adore Me
- Banyan Water
- Belkin International
- CVS Health
- Dark Sky Association
- Distell
- FedEx Ground
- IBM
- ITRenew
- Kohler Co.
- Lattice Semiconductor
- Longevity Partners
- Mastercard
- Naturepedic
- Origin Materials
- PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA)
- RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS
- Skullcandy
- Treehugger
- World Energy
Sustainability Product of the Year
- An Phat Bioplastic JSC
- Back to the Roots
- Bellwether Coffee - The Bellwether Roaster
- Disruptive Technologies Temperature Sensor
- Dow Polyurethanes - Dow SPECFLEX Microcellular Polyurethane
- Dow Polyurethanes - Dow SYNTEGRA Polyurethane Dispersions for Microfiber
- DuPont Water Solutions
- Enablon - Vision Platform
- EVPassport - Open Charging Platform
- Ford Motor Company - F-150 Lightning
- HydroGreen Grow System
- Intelex's Environment, Social Governance (ESG) Software
- Kohler Tier 4 Final KD Series Generator
- Krungthai Bank
- Ledesma NAT - Spiral Notebook
- Livinguard PRO MASK
- Ottonomy
- PakTech - Full Circle Packaging with PakTech - Pak to Pak Handles
- Persefoni
- Mastercard - Sustainable Materials Directory
- Stericycle, Inc. - MedDrop Medication Collection Kiosks
- Verdigris Smart Building Management System
- Zorlu Enerji - ZES (Zorlu Energy Solutions)
Sustainability Service of the Year
- Flowspace Network Optimization
- Green Food Lab - Experts in telling and selling the story of green food
- LRS
- Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, United Arab Emirates - Sustainability Initiative
- Sensormatic Solutions - Visual Source Tags Recirculation Program
- Victory Hill Capital Advisors - VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc
- Zebra Technologies - Zebra Circular Economy Program
- Zen Ecosystems
The judges also named several finalists including: Accord Healthcare; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Cleancult; Crothall Healthcare; CubicFarm Systems Corp.; Dole Packaged Foods; Dow Consumer Solutions; Dow Performance Silicones; Eastman Kodak Company; Federal Package; JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd; LG Electronics; Morrison Healthcare; Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.; RubberJet Valley Srl; Smithfield Foods; Solo New York; Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards; Türk Ekonomi Bankası; The Duckhorn Portfolio; and Utilimarc.
