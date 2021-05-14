NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas separation membrane market by product (polyimide and polyamide, polysulfone, cellulose acetate, and others), end-user (water and waste treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others), application (CO2 removal, nitrogen-generation and oxygen enrichment, hydrogen-recovery, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global gas separation membrane market is expected to grow by USD 717.04 million, at a CAGR of about 6% during 2021-2025.
The rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in 2020 forced various industries, including gas separation membrane manufacturers to temporarily halt their operations. This slightly hindered the growth of the market in 2020. However, the resumption of operations in various industries with social distancing norms is expected to stabilize the growth of the market in 2021 and during the forecast period.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising demand for biogas, increasing need for CO2 removal, and increasing use of gas separation membranes in APAC.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Gas Separation Membrane Market: Opportunities
There is a high unmet demand for gas separation membranes in pharmaceutical and medical applications. Major countries in Eastern Europe are exhibiting high demand for gas separation membranes for use in various applications, including CO2 removal and hydrogen recovery. In addition, the growth of the various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and water and waste treatment in developing countries will present significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the gas separation membrane market during the forecast period.
Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the polyamide segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing use of polyamide in the electronics industry for the manufacture of flexible cables, medical tubing, and as insulating film on magnet wires. In addition, various beneficial properties of polyamide such as radiation resistance, non-flammable nature, and stability at room temperature are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation by Geography
North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in APAC. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high demand for gas separation membranes from the water and waste treatment, industrial gas treatment, pharmaceutical, and chemical processing industries. In addition, the increasing use of ammonia fertilizers and the rising production of silicon chips are expected to contribute to the growth of the gas separation membrane market in North America.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the gas separation membrane market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Gas Separation Membrane Market: Major Vendors
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
The company offers Process Gas and Engineered Membrane Systems that are used to treat hydrogen-rich streams in ammonia synthesis loops, petrochemical plants, and oil refineries.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
The company offers Apura Gas Separation Membrane. It helps in the removal of CO2 and H2S from a natural gas feed stream. This membrane separation process results in an enhanced caloric product stream (also known as residue) that is low on CO2 and H2S, and in a waste stream that is lean in hydrocarbons and rich in CO2 and H2S.
Honeywell International Inc.
The company offers gas processing solutions that focus on contaminant removal, natural gas liquids recovery, and liquefaction to help maximize the value of your gas streams.
Membrane Technology and Research Inc.
The company develops and produces membrane-based separation systems for the petrochemical, natural gas, and refining industries.
Schlumberger Ltd.
The company offers Apura gas separation membrane which is a durable, spiral-wound, multilayer composite membrane. It is ideally suited to seamlessly replace traditional cellulose acetate (CA) spiral-wound elements for acid gas removal to meet pipeline transmission specifications.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the gas separation membrane market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Polyimide and polyamide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polysulfone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cellulose acetate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- CO2 removal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nitrogen-generation and oxygen enrichment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hydrogen-recovery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Water and waste treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
