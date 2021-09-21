NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global herpes treatment market is poised to grow by USD 723.04 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing prevalence of herpes infection has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the side effects of drugs might hamper market growth.
Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Herpes Treatment Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Herpes Zoster
- Herpes Simplex
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our herpes treatment market report covers the following areas:
- Herpes Treatment Market size
- Herpes Treatment Market trends
- Herpes Treatment Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising prevalence rate of shingles in the older population as one of the prime reasons driving the herpes treatment market growth during the next few years.
Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Herpes Treatment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Herpes Treatment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist herpes treatment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the herpes treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the herpes treatment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of herpes treatment market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Herpes zoster - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Herpes simplex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Cipla Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Maruho Co. Ltd.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
