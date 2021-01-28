ValuePenguin (PRNewsfoto/ValuePenguin.com)

ValuePenguin (PRNewsfoto/ValuePenguin.com)

 By ValuePenguin.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As states continue their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, misinformation regarding vaccinations continue to circulate. ValuePenguin decided to test Americans' general knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccine to get a better understanding of what's really confusing them. 

We quizzed more than 1,500 Americans on their know-how on the vaccine's distribution, effectiveness, and cost. Nearly three-quarters of respondents flunked the test, with an average grade of 50%.

Key findings: 

View full report: Vaccine Quiz

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)

Nadia@LendingTreeNews.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/73-of-americans-flunked-a-covid-19-quiz-according-to-a-valuepenguincom-survey-301217611.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.